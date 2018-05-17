Eduardo Pulido Joins Braun Intertec in San Antonio

"I'm pleased to have Eduardo Pulido join our San Antonio team," says Jon Carlson, CEO of Braun Intertec. "Thanks to our growing team of highly-skilled engineers, technicians and scientists like Eduardo, Braun Intertec continues to expand its business and service expertise to assist our clients across the state of Texas."

Pulido will be responsible for the technical operations of the Construction Materials Engineering and Testing Department in our San Antonio office where he will develop client relationships and oversee personnel and financial management of his department.

Pulido brings seven years of experience combined in the renewable energy sector, oil and gas industry as well as industrial and commercial sectors. Throughout his career Pulido has been responsible for managing construction materials engineering and testing services on a variety of projects including commercial and residential land development, institutional buildings, underground pipelines and utilities, embankments, roadways and waste-water treatment plants. In addition, he has conducted marine and land geotechnical engineering explorations and studies which have involved various geotechnical engineering analyses including shallow and deep foundations, expansive soils, soil corrosivity, excavation safety and pavement thickness design.

Braun Intertec has 14 offices across the state of Texas which provide specialty services that include: deep foundation design and testing, building sciences, nondestructive examination, structures evaluations and forensic investigations, drilling and cone penetration testing (CPT), geospatial and unmanned aerial vehicle services. For more information about Braun Intertec, visit www.braunintertec.com.

About Braun Intertec

Based in Minneapolis, employee-owned Braun Intertec (www.braunintertec.com) is a premier engineering, environmental consulting and testing firm with nearly 1,000 employees located in Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin. Braun Intertec subsidiaries include Agile Frameworks, LLC, based in Minneapolis, as well as GME Consulting Services, Inc., based in Dallas.

