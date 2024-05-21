Education Advanced and Cardonex Enter the Next Stage of Growth with Separate and Strengthened Identities

TYLER, Texas, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Advanced, Inc., a leading provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts, has announced the creation of a new spinoff company, Cardonex, Inc.

"There has been a great amount of interest in our products, which resulted in the need to take a more specialized approach to how we build solutions for schools," said Dr. Eli Crow, CEO of Cardonex, Inc. and founding CEO of Education Advanced, Inc. "This strategic move allows us to focus our efforts and resources, innovate more rapidly, and deliver even greater value to our customers. We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible in education technology."

Education Advanced, Inc. has been divided into two separate entities, each dedicated to distinct areas of expertise. Education Advanced, Inc. will continue to serve educators with its suite of products, including TestHound, Pathways, Evaluation, and Embarc. The newly formed company, Cardonex, Inc., will solely focus on the Cardonex platform, revolutionizing how school districts track teacher certifications, construct data-driven staffing plans, and build student-centered master schedules. All product names will remain the same and both companies will be based in Tyler, TX.

As part of the strategic split, Dr. Crow transitioned from his role as CEO of Education Advanced, Inc. to become the CEO of Cardonex, Inc. He will maintain a role within the original company as a board member, allowing him to provide guidance and support to ensure the continued parallel success and growth of Education Advanced, Inc.

Education Advanced, Inc. is poised to enter its next chapter of growth and innovation with the appointment of Krista Endsley as its new Chief Executive Officer. With a proven track record of leadership and a deep understanding of the dynamic intersection of education and technology, Endsley brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of experience to steer Education Advanced, Inc. towards new heights of success.

"I am thrilled to join the Education Advanced, Inc. team and build upon the incredible foundation that has already been established," said Endsley. "I am honored to lead this exceptional team through the next phase of our company's journey. Together, we will continue to innovate and deliver solutions that drive meaningful outcomes for students and schools nationwide."

About Education Advanced, Inc.

Education Advanced, Inc. (EAI) is a provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts that enable educators to be more efficient, allowing them to dedicate more of their time and resources to exceeding student needs. EAI's product offering includes TestHound, Pathways, Evaluation, and Embarc. These award-winning technology solutions advance the efficacy of assessment coordination, graduation tracking, educator growth, and curriculum management for K-12 school districts across the country. Learn more at www.educationadvanced.com.

About Cardonex, Inc.

Cardonex, Inc. offers a patented all-in-one software solution tailored to address the complex staffing and scheduling needs of K-12 institutions, providing seamless tracking of teacher certifications, efficient staff planning, and equitable master schedules.

With Cardonex, district leaders can effortlessly manage teacher certifications, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards while optimizing staff allocation for enhanced productivity. The platform's intuitive interface also empowers school leaders to craft master schedules that prioritize equity, enabling schools to effectively meet the diverse needs of their students and staff. Learn more at www.cardonex.com.

SOURCE Education Advanced