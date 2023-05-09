Education Advanced, Inc. named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces list for Second Year in a Row

TYLER, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Advanced, Inc. (EAI), a leading provider of innovative educational technology solutions, has been named to Inc. magazine's prestigious 2023 Best Workplaces list for the second year in a row. This recognition follows a rigorous evaluation process that measures workplace culture, employee benefits, and company policies. EAI was ranked among the top companies in the country for its commitment to fostering a positive and productive work environment.

"We are thrilled to again be recognized as one of the best workplaces in America, especially during what has been a challenging time for many companies," said Dr. Eli Crow, CEO of Education Advanced, Inc. "This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to creating a positive and productive work environment for our employees, even in the face of unprecedented obstacles. At EAI, we believe that our people are our greatest asset, and we are committed to creating a supportive and engaging workplace where our employees will thrive."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. Selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Our success as a company is directly tied to the success of our employees," said Julie Romanovsky, Director of Human Resources at EAI. "We firmly believe that a happy and engaged workforce leads to better outcomes for our company and our clients, and we are proud to have built a culture that fosters collaboration, innovation, and excellence."

Find the full list of this year's honorees here: https://www.inc.com/best-workplaces/2023

About Education Advanced, Inc.

Education Advanced, Inc. (EAI) is a provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts that enable educators to be more efficient, allowing them to dedicate more of their time and resources to exceeding student needs. EAI's product offering includes Cardonex, TestHound, Embarc, Pathways, and Evaluation. These award-winning and patented technology solutions advance the efficacy of master scheduling, staff planning, curriculum management, assessment coordination, educator growth, and graduation tracking for K-12 school districts across the country.

SOURCE Education Advanced