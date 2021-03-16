Education Advanced, Inc. Ranks No. 73 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 List of Texas' Fastest-Growing Private Companies

TYLER, Texas, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today ranked Education Advanced, Inc. No. 73 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list of the fastest-growing private companies in the Texas region.

"We are proud to serve public schools across the nation and honored to be listed among such an incredible group of Texas-based private companies," said Dr. Eli Crow, founder and CEO of Education Advanced, Inc. "Our team of education visionaries is committed to supporting education leaders, especially through these uncommon and demanding times. Our key growth driver is empowering educators with the tools they need to advance learning for the students in their care."

The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Education Advanced, Inc. empowers school districts to increase operational efficiency, optimize resources, and maximize student achievement with its suite of curriculum, staffing, master scheduling, and assessment solutions. For more information on how to advance education with our team of experts, visit https://educationadvanced.com/.

About Education Advanced, Inc. (EAI)

Education Advanced is a privately held K-12 EdTech SaaS company providing operations tools to enable educators to be more efficient, allowing them to dedicate more of their time and resources to exceeding student needs. EAI's product offering includes Cardonex, TestHound and BuildYourOwnCurriculum (BYOC). These award-winning and patented technology solutions significantly advance the efficacy of master scheduling, staff planning, curriculum development and delivery, and assessment coordination for K-12 school districts across the country. Learn more at https://educationadvanced.com/

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

SOURCE Education Advanced

