Education Couture, Creator of the World's First Therapeutic Music Plan, Announces Their Partnership with Music Producer Rex Hardy Jr. and the Release of Their Upcoming Pop/Hip-Hop Music Project Entitled "Reading Music"

CHICAGO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Couture , a Chicago-based organization, is on a mission to make learning/literacy just as cool as art, fashion, and music, is launching its musical partnership with renowned Drummer, Musical Director, Producer, Rex Hardy Jr , an industry veteran who has worked with Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson, Chaka Khan, Diddy, American Idol, CBS Superfan, and so many other musical greats.

Featured Tutee in the studio with Rex Hardy Jr. recording the songs that taught her how to read

Their upcoming project, entitled "Reading Music", is a pop/hip-hop fusion designed to marry the "science of reading" (literacy instruction) with studio-produced musical tracks to mirror the tunes heard on streaming and the radio. They're currently in the studio wrapping up the final touches on the featured tracks that include titles such as "Essential Vowel", and "Every Syllable." Just to name a few. The project is slated to be released during back-to-school season August 2023.

"Reading Music" comes at a time when students/teachers are still contending with the effects of pandemic learning loss; with that in mind, Education Couture wanted to find a unique way to deliver this much-needed crucial information and engage students via different modes of learning.

"The hard truth of the matter is that pre-pandemic literacy rates of primary students in underserved communities were at a significant deficit. However, post-pandemic, we are in a state of emergency. We need to find a way to deliver this critical foundational information effectively and quickly. We hope the melodic delivery of Reading Music will do just that; catchy lyrics that can get stuck in a student's head, like song lyrics tend to do," Ruckiya Ross, creator of "Reading Music"/ Founder of Education Couture.

The organization has incorporated these jingles (sans musical production) as a crucial component of targeted early literacy instruction, thus supporting and resulting in substantial growth on reading assessments at the universal level. Additionally, a tutee who was taught these songs, reading scores improved 145% from August 2022 to May 2023, as indicated by the district level reading assessment. The student tested well above grade level, and the request for personal tutoring came rolling in from her mom's mom group. These songs have also helped diverse learners, who based on years of "not getting it" were perceived to only ever not be able to read. This has resulted in many stakeholders asking for more support and access to the program. However, the organization is still small and resources have limited the impact to a few school communities.

Partnering with Rex Hardy Jr. and creating radio-ready tracks that will be released on all streaming platforms will allow Education Couture to distribute Therapeutic Music Plan to a broader audience.

In addition to academic material, some of the songs are meant to support the social-emotional aspect of learning that sometimes goes unnoticed.

