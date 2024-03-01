CHICAGO, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Couture , a Chicago-based organization, is thrilled to announce three new additions to their "Reading Music" catalog, set to release in March, National Reading Month in the U.S. These new hip-hop-influenced tracks aim to make learning fun by combining radio-ready melodies with foundational reading instructions to engage new readers.

CVC, focusing on the closed syllable structure, releases on March 1, 2024 .

. Silent E, highlighting the quiet-e concept, debuts on March 15, 2024 .

. R Control, exploring r-controlled syllables, arrives on March 29, 2024 .

Education Couture Unveils Three New Scholastic-Themed Hip-Hop Tracks to Celebrate National Reading Month

Alongside the new music, the beta version of the Education Couture Letter Sounds web application becomes available on desktop and laptop devices, offering additional learning support.

These tracks build on the success of " Every Syllable " and "Long Story Short," produced in partnership with Stellar Award nominee and celebrated music industry heavyweight Rex Hardy Jr. of Graphic Beatz production and are distributed exclusively by AMG Kidz, led by Grammy nominee Johnathan Anderson . This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality educational music.

"Our goal is to ignite a passion for reading among the youth. Through ' Reading Music, ' we aim to make literacy engaging and accessible for communities in Chicago and beyond," said a spokesperson for Education Couture.

Education Couture has been at the forefront of combining music with literacy to captivate young minds. This initiative is part of a broader effort to innovate education and instill a love for reading through modern, relatable tools .

We invite educators, parents, community members, and media partners to join this journey, integrating our music into learning environments and homes to inspire young readers everywhere.

For more information or to support our mission, contact:

Q.Quinn

Call or text: 773.985.7444

[email protected]

Let's make literacy resonate with every child, transforming education one note at a time.

