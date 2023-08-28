Education Couture's Rex Hardy Jr. Produced Hip Hop Track "Every Syllable," Distributed by AMG KIDZ, Releases Today on All Streaming and Social Media Platforms

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Couture , a Chicago-based organization working on branding literacy and learning as something that is just as cool as music, fashion, and art, has released its first scholastic music single of the school year, "Every Syllable." Available 8/28/23 on all streaming and social media platforms.

Every Syl-la-ble

As the new school year starts, Education Couture plans to release music throughout the school year that is complementary to universal Pre-K-5 foundational reading curricula. "Every Syllable" the first single off the "Reading Music" project is meant to be the first building block in a series of reading foundation edutainment–educational and entertaining information.

As creators of the world's first Therapeutic Music Plan (TMP), Education Couture's TMP is designed to present traditional instruction in non-traditional learning modalities.

"Every Syllable" is an element of their proprietary TMP work.

As an element of the TMP, "Every Syllable" is a jingle that was originally sung in the classroom with no musical track but has been skillfully reworked into a hip-hop studio production with the masterful musical stylings of renowned drummer and producer Rex Hardy Jr.

Maestro Rex, Co-Creator of Soul of Chicago and the former musical director for Mary J.Blige, currently plays every Wednesday on CBS' Superfan as the house drummer, with new episodes airing on television and streaming on Paramount Plus. While filming on sets and directing musical productions, the husband and father of two took time from his hectic schedule to artfully take this classroom jingle and create a radio-ready track meant to engage the learner more effectively.

Exclusively, the release of "Every Syllable" is powered and distributed in partnership with AMG Kidz, led by chief executive Jonathan Anderson and Jr. VP Kennedy Anderson.

In addition to the Reading Music project geared towards strengthening foundational reading skills via their TMP, Education Couture will launch their fashion plan with the Lux Learner "A for Apparel LeaderBoard Challenge" in September. A participation program that rewards students for engaging in the education process. Education Couture has committed a minimum of $10,000 in gift cards and apparel to be donated as prizes for student participants, also known as Lux Learners.

