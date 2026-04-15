Education Elements joins the engage2learn Family to Expand Strategic Support for Educators Nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- engage2learn (e2L), the leading instructional leadership solutions partner for public school districts, today announced that Education Elements, a premier K-12 provider specializing in leadership development, will join the engage2learn family. This move unites engage2learn's research-based instructional leadership support and GroweLab technology with Education Elements' expertise accelerating a shared vision to support instructional leaders and coaches nationwide.

"Bringing Education Elements into the engage2learn family ensures that we are better positioned to help K-12 schools thrive," said Shannon Buerk, Founder & CEO of engage2learn. "Education Elements' expertise in instructional framework assessment perfectly complements our coaching methodology. We are excited about this winning combination and being able to offer more principals and coaches 3,000 years of instructional leadership experience at their fingertips with the AI observation, coaching and feedback capabilities in GroweLab."

By integrating Education Elements' unique assets into engage2learn's ESSA-validated and tech-enabled solutions, the partnership ensures district leaders have the data-driven insights, enhanced bandwidth, and tools necessary to significantly enhance student outcomes and teacher retention.

"Joining forces with engage2learn allows us to scale our impact in a way we couldn't have done alone," said Ty Field, CEO of Education Elements. "Our clients will continue to work with the same trusted experts, now backed by e2L's GroweLab platform and a national network of elite educators."

The combination of engage2learn and Education Elements now provides a go-to partner for instructional leaders in 29 states. Together, the companies will be able to offer the full suite of solutions that instructional leaders need to multiply their influence, including survey and assessment tools, strategic planning and instructional design, implementation support and upskilling and the AI capabilities in GroweLab. Instructional leaders will have access to all the tools embedded in daily workflows to execute effectively and efficiently.

About engage2learn:

Founded in 2011, engage2learn is the go-to partner for tech-enabled instructional leadership solutions, helping districts sustainably improve student outcomes and teacher retention through research-based support and GroweLab, an AI platform that gives every instructional leader more reach, more time, and more impact. e2L builds internal capacity so schools see results in weeks that last for years. Learn more at www.engage2learn.org.

About Education Elements:

Education Elements is a K-12 education consulting firm that partners with school districts to design customized, sustainable solutions for transformational change, focusing on human-centered design, strategic planning, HQIM implementation, and leadership development.

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SOURCE engage2learn