Education Expert from Big Blue Marble Academy Shares Insights on Instilling New Year's Resolutions with Young Children

News provided by

Big Blue Marble Academy

04 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

How to Help Children Set (and Stick to) New Year's Goals

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year unfolds, setting resolutions isn't just for adults. Big Blue Marble Academy, a premier leader in early childhood education, is sharing guidance for parents from the educator's early childhood education and parenting expert on how to introduce this practice to preschool-age children. Donna Whittaker, Vice President of Curriculum and Education at Big Blue Marble Academy, has put together valuable insights for parents seeking to initiate New Year's resolutions for their little ones. Whittaker brings over four decades of valuable expertise for families looking to kick off the year by setting new intentions.

New Year's resolutions are a fantastic way for children to practice their goal-setting skills from an early age because setting simple, achievable goals helps children develop a sense of accomplishment and builds confidence in their abilities. When children are still at a young age, parents play a crucial role in supporting and guiding them as they set their resolutions. To start the process, parents should encourage their children to articulate their aspirations and what they see the new year bringing. Then parents can provide gentle guidance to help hone in on specific resolutions that will help teach a sense of responsibility and self-discipline.

"Do not underestimate the impact of introducing New Year's Resolutions to preschoolers," says Whittaker. "Starting this practice early is an opportunity to instill important qualities such as perseverance, resilience, self-improvement, and goal-setting from a young age."

Goals for children of this age can be small and personal such as learning to get up without help from parents in the morning, remembering to put shoes away, or to stop sucking on a pacifier or thumb. To showcase larger goal setting, find a resolution for the whole family such as not using any technology while eating dinner together or going on family walks once a week.

For more information about Big Blue Marble Academy, please visit bbmacademy.com.

About Big Blue Marble Academy:
Big Blue Marble Academy operates 67 schools providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are cognitively, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

SOURCE Big Blue Marble Academy

