Education Foundation for California Schools Announces Grant Recipients for 2023 Applicants

More than 140 Grants Awarded to Teachers in 66 Districts

TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Education Foundation for California Schools, a non-profit organization created by SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and the Orange County Department of Education, today announced that it awarded 142 grants to teachers throughout the state to help fund programs designed to encourage students to learn and excel in the core subjects of language arts, science and mathematics, foreign language, and social studies. The grants – awarded in $1,000 and $5,000 funding levels – total more than $340,000.

Tricia Smelser after winning the Education Foundation grant started a book club program at El Dorado Union High School District. Building the book club’s library as a result of the grant funds has been a rewarding experience for Tracia and her students.
A total of 142 Foundation grants were distributed to teachers in 10 counties throughout Northern and Southern California, including Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Los Angeles, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino and San Diego.

"In partnership with the Orange County Department of Education, SchoolsFirst FCU founded the Education Foundation for California Schools as a way to support learning and enrichment initiatives," said Bill Cheney, chief executive officer at SchoolsFirst FCU. "Over the years, it's wonderful to see how the Education Foundation has helped educators provide innovative and inspiring instruction, building a brighter future for students."

According to Josh Smith, vice president, school and community relations, at SchoolsFirst FCU, teachers throughout the state demonstrated a high level of originality and innovation in their applications. "We were inspired by the broad range of program ideas proposed by the teachers, all well-planned and detailed, demonstrating the dedication and commitment of teachers to their students," Smith said.

Every year, the Education Foundation for California Schools awards grants to California teachers from kindergarten to community college. Grants can be used for materials or equipment to support the development of new programs in core subjects. Since the program was launched in 2003, 878 teachers have received grants totaling nearly $2.2 million, directly impacting a countless number of California students.

Applications for grants are accepted each year during the month of October, and teachers are encouraged to apply on the Foundation's website.

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union serving school employees and their families. For more information, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

About the Education Foundation for California Schools:

The Education Foundation for California Schools is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) organization founded in 2003 by SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and the Orange County Department of Education to provide financial assistance to teachers in California public and private schools through grants. The grants help fund educational programs that impact students throughout the state. Every year, grants are awarded to California teachers from kindergarten to community college and can be used for materials or equipment to support the development of new educational programs in core subjects. Since 2003, more than 700 teachers have received grants totaling nearly $1.8 million. Applications are submitted in October each year and are chosen based on various factors. For more information about the Education Foundation for California Schools, visit caeducationfoundation.org. Insured by NCUA.

