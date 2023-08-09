Education Foundation for California Schools Raises $152,668 During Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser

Annual event raises funds to support grants for impactful educational programs throughout the state

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Education Foundation for California Schools, a non-profit organization created by SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and the Orange County Department of Education, today announced that its annual golf tournament fundraising event raised a record-breaking $152,668, surpassing its goal and exceeding last year's total raised of $148,000. The event was held earlier this summer at the Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach. The funds raised will support grants for impactful educational programs in classrooms throughout California.

This year, the Education Foundation for California Schools is celebrating its 20th anniversary and continues to follow its purpose of providing financial assistance to teachers in California public and private schools. Every year, the foundation awards grants to teachers from kindergarten through community college for materials or equipment that support the development of programs that will inspire a student's desire to excel in core subjects. Since the program was launched in 2003, more than 700 teachers have received grants totaling over $1.7 million, directly impacting more than 50,000 California students.

"We value the commitment teachers and school employees make to help students thrive. Because of their dedication, our Credit Union is devoted to helping school employees and their families achieve financial well-being," said Bill Cheney, chief executive officer of SchoolsFirst FCU. "As we celebrate the 20th year of the Education Foundation for California Schools, we are pleased to partner with the Orange County Department of Education to award grants to teachers bringing impactful programs and resources into their classrooms to encourage a love of learning with their students."

