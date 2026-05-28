Education Franchise COMPUCHILD Expands Into Union City and Hayward as Parents Seek Quality STEAM and STEM After-School Enrichment for Children

Growing Children's Education Franchise Brings STEM/STEAM, Financial Awareness, Communication, and Ethics-Focused Entrepreneurial Education to Union City and Hayward Families

DUBLIN, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUCHILD, a rapidly growing children's education franchise offering Entrepreneurial STEAM™ focused after-school enrichment programs, is pleased to announce its expansion into the cities of Union City and Hayward, California. The new territory will be owned and operated by Ms. Samareen Rafai, an educator, technology professional, and longtime East Bay resident with a strong passion for children's education.

COMPUCHILD: Highest Franchisee Satisfaction and Best Quality at the Lowest Cost

As more families search for meaningful after-school enrichment programs that prepare children for a rapidly changing world shaped by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology, COMPUCHILD continues expanding its after-school educational franchise system into communities seeking engaging, future-focused learning opportunities for children. The organization's Entrepreneurial STEAM™ approach combines STEM/STEAM, financial awareness, communication, and ethics to provide a holistic entrepreneurial education for kids. These hands-on learning programs are designed to help children become adaptable, creative, and confident learners.

The new COMPUCHILD territory in Union City and Hayward will provide families with access to innovative after school enrichment programs including robotics engineering, coding, drone programming, 3D printing, clean technology, electrical circuits, speech and debate, financial awareness, digital book writing, Science Bowl preparation, investing, AI and machine learning, startup pitch development, and several other hands on STEM and entrepreneurial learning experiences for elementary and middle school students. Programs will be offered through after-school classes, weekend enrichment sessions, holiday camps, and summer camps designed to make learning engaging, practical, and future-focused.

As a parent of school-going children herself, Ms. Rafai understands how important early educational experiences can be in shaping a child's confidence, curiosity, and future opportunities. With a background in Computer Science Engineering, she brings more than five years of experience in the IT industry, along with several years of experience working in education and with elementary school students.

Her journey with COMPUCHILD began as an instructor, where she spent more than three years teaching enrichment classes and working closely with children and families throughout the community. Through these experiences, she saw firsthand how hands-on educational experiences can motivate children toward learning while helping them build confidence, creativity, and communication skills.

"Being both a parent and an instructor gave me a very personal understanding of how children respond to engaging, hands-on learning experiences," said Ms. Rafai. "When I first started teaching with COMPUCHILD, I immediately connected with the programs because children were not simply memorizing concepts; they were actively building, exploring, creating, and thinking independently. Seeing that excitement in children inspired me to bring these programs to even more families through franchise ownership."

Reflecting further on her decision to become part of the growing after-school franchise system, Ms. Rafai added, "What truly stood out to me was the collaborative culture within COMPUCHILD. The level of mentorship, training, and support that Ms. Kant provides is something I honestly have not seen elsewhere. Franchisees genuinely help each other learn and grow together. It felt like a community of educators and entrepreneurs who truly care about helping children succeed. I am incredibly excited to now bring these programs to Union City and Hayward."

Welcoming the new franchisee, COMPUCHILD President Ms. Shubhra Kant said, "I have known Samareen for almost five years, and throughout that time her passion for education and children has always stood out very naturally. She genuinely cares about helping children grow in confidence, curiosity, and creativity, and that sincerity is something you immediately notice when working with her. One quality that has especially impressed me is her dedication to continuously learning, improving herself, and embracing new challenges with a positive attitude. She approaches every opportunity with commitment, warmth, and a real desire to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families. I am very confident that with her passion, dedication, and strong connection to the community, she will successfully bring our hands-on programs to children in Union City and Hayward and inspire many more children to become excited about learning and education."

As parents increasingly seek high-quality after-school enrichment classes designed for today's rapidly evolving AI-driven world, COMPUCHILD continues to expand across the United States and Canada through franchisees who are deeply connected to education and community development. The organization's low-cost franchise model empowers educators, professionals, and entrepreneurs who are passionate about making a meaningful impact through children's education.

With more than 30 years of experience in after-school education, COMPUCHILD continues to position itself as a trusted authority in STEM/STEAM-driven entrepreneurial education franchise opportunities and enrichment programs for children. The organization is also proud to be recognized as a Cognia STEM certified education provider and to have received Franchise Business Review's franchisee satisfaction recognition for 13 years, reflecting its long-standing commitment to educational quality and franchisee support.

For educators, professionals, and entrepreneurs interested in joining a growing children's education franchise focused on meaningful educational impact and future-ready learning, more information about the COMPUCHILD franchise opportunities can be found on our Own a Franchise page.

About COMPUCHILD

The COMPUCHILD franchise offers Entrepreneurial STEAM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math)- focused enrichment programs for children, primarily at the pre-kindergarten, elementary, and middle school levels, in the United States and Canada. With its unique focus on entrepreneurial education, strong emphasis on low-cost, regular training, and constant support for its franchisees, COMPUCHILD strives to be the best children's education franchise. COMPUCHILD's after-school enrichment programs help kindle the spirit of constant learning, innovation, critical thinking, and collaboration for the social good at a young age. COMPUCHILD's mission is to nurture ethical and entrepreneurial children through after-school enrichment in the AI world.

Contact

Phone: (341) 777-8000

Email: [email protected]

Own a Franchise: https://compuchild.com/own-a-franchise/

SOURCE COMPUCHILD