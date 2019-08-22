Education Loan Finance Launches Private Student Loan Platform

Prospective customers will have the ability to submit the entire application online ( www.ELFI.com ), offering a quick and easy student loan application process. ELFI's program will allow customers to prequalify in minutes without negatively impacting their credit score. Similar to ELFI's Refinancing Program, all customers will receive Personal Loan Advisors and have the potential to lower the cost of their education. Additionally, ELFI will offer flexible payment options, with no loan fees, all within an engaging digital experience.

Barbara Thomas, SouthEast Bank's Executive Vice President and Head of the Education Loan Finance Division, is thrilled to announce the addition of student loans for undergraduates and graduates. "ELFI's mission is to support higher education by making low-cost student loans available to students and families. ELFI recognizes the challenges in navigating financing options to pay for college and has made significant investments in our lending platform to ensure all applicants have a seamless customer experience. We're delighted to offer this new private student loan option with the same award-winning customer service our student loan refinancing customers have come to expect from us."

Excellence in customer service is a top priority for ELFI. As a reflection of this commitment, applicants receive a Personal Loan Advisor to guide them throughout the entire financing process. NerdWallet recently voted EFLI one of NerdWallet's Best Student Loan Refi Companies for Customer Service for 2019.

"We have been making private student loans since 1998, and we launched our private student loan refinance products in 2015. We continue to innovate and offer students transparent information, a smooth digital experience, and the ability to rely on a company that is committed to funding higher education with competitive products and rates, flexible payment options, and a knowledgeable workforce for all of our customers," said Thomas.

ELFI will offer a variety of repayment options, including deferred, fixed, immediate, and interest only for private student loans. These options will be available to students and parents of students who are attending an eligible institution at least half time beginning with the 2019-2020 academic year.

Follow us on our social platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/educationloanfinance/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/educationloanfinance/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/elfi

Social Media Hashtags: #ELFI, #EducationLoanFinance #EmpoweredByELFI

About Education Loan Finance

Education Loan Finance, a division of SouthEast Bank, is a leading online lender designed to assist borrowers by consolidating and refinancing private and federal student loans into one simple, low-cost loan. Education Loan Finance believes that providing consumers comprehensive refinancing and consolidation options empowers the consumers on their financial journey. To learn more, visit www.elfi.com.

About SouthEast Bank

SouthEast Bank operates branches throughout East and Middle Tennessee, blending modern amenities with hometown service and local decision-making. Our customers enjoy convenient electronic and mobile platforms such as online banking, remote deposit, automatic fraud monitoring, and a worldwide ATM network. In the last decade, SouthEast Bank, along with its holding company, has donated over $20 million to support secondary and post-secondary education in our local communities and universities throughout the state of Tennessee. To learn more about SouthEast Bank, please visit southeastbank.com.

Contact Information:

Heather B. Price

(865) 824-3350

hprice@southeastbank.com

SOURCE Education Loan Finance

Related Links

http://www.elfi.com

