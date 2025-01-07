Education Management Solutions Announces Nominees for 16th Annual Excellence in Clinical Simulation Awards

Education Management Solutions (EMS)

Jan 07, 2025, 14:58 ET

A Representation of the Best in Simulation Healthcare Education in 2024 

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Management Solutions (EMS), a leader in healthcare simulation and competency management platforms, has announced the nominees for its 16th Annual Excellence in Clinical Simulation Awards. Each year, the Excellence in Simulation Awards recognizes outstanding contributions to the field of simulation in healthcare education by highlighting exceptional professionals.

"This year's nominees have demonstrated extraordinary leadership, innovation, and advocacy in deploying simulation-based methodologies to create impactful learning environments," says EMS CEO Matt Merino. "Their commitment to elevating the state of healthcare education mirrors our core mission at EMS."

The nominees for the 2025 Excellence in Simulation Awards are:

The Pioneer Award

 The Advocate Award

 The Champion Award

The winners of the 16th Annual Excellence in Clinical Simulation Awards will be revealed during this year's International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH) in Orlando, Florida.

About Education Management Solutions (EMS):

Education Management Solutions is a leading provider in healthcare simulation and competency solutions. As a hardware and software-agnostic provider, EMS solutions integrate seamlessly with all top manikin manufacturers and learning management systems. EMS solutions offer the flexibility of both on-premises and cloud solutions and provide top-tier 24/7 live support to ensure optimal user experience in support of their mission to elevate the discipline of healthcare anytime, anywhere.

SOURCE Education Management Solutions (EMS)

