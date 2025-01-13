Education Management Solutions Announces the Winners of the Excellence in Clinical Simulation Awards

Recipients Represent the Best in Simulation Professionals from Across the Country

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Management Solutions (EMS), a leader in healthcare simulation and competency management platforms, announced the winners of the 16th Annual Excellence in Clinical Simulation Awards at its annual customer appreciation celebration. Held during the International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH), the event recognized professionals who have made significant contributions to the field of simulation in healthcare education over the past year.

Education Management Solutions CEO Matt Merino reflected on the award presentation, saying, "As an organization we're proud to have the opportunity to celebrate some of the best and most forward-thinking individuals and teams in healthcare simulation."

The awards ceremony featured the presentation of three awards: The Pioneer Award, which honors a group or individual who actively engaged in pioneering new ways of clinical simulation training; the Advocate Award, which honors a group or individual who actively engaged in advocating learning through clinical simulation; and the Champion Award, which honors a group or individual who actively championed state-of-the-art clinical simulation technology.

The recipients of this year's Excellence in Clinical Simulation Awards are:

The Pioneer Award

Chasity Caruso, MSP, LSUDC, CHSE

Associate Director- Office of Simulation in Medicine and Surgery, Women in Academic Leadership ERG- Chair, Rocky Vista University

The Advocate Award

The Team at the Moravian University Interprofessional Simulation Center

Deb Halliday, PhD, RN

Simulation Center Director

Jenny Landis, M.Ed

Simulation Educator

Dana Noll, EMT

Simulation Technician

Helen S. Breidegam School of Nursing & Public Health

The Champion Award

Ronnie Stout, DNP, MBA, MSN, RN, CHSE

Director, Center for Simulation, Clinical Associate Professor, College of Nursing, The University of Texas at El Paso

About Education Management Solutions (EMS):

Education Management Solutions is a leading provider in healthcare simulation and competency solutions. As a hardware and software-agnostic provider, EMS solutions integrate seamlessly with all top manikin manufacturers and learning management systems. EMS solutions offer the flexibility of both on-premises and cloud solutions and provide top-tier 24/7 live support to ensure optimal user experience in support of their mission to elevate the discipline of healthcare anytime, anywhere.

