Education Management Solutions Awarded Contract with North Carolina Community College System to Provide Simulation and Training Equipment Across 58 Member Institutions

WAYNE, Pa., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Management Solutions (EMS), a leading provider of healthcare simulation management platforms, announced that it has been awarded a contract with the North Carolina Community College System (NCCCS) following a request for quote process to provide simulation and training equipment for programs across the system's 58 member institutions.

Through the contract, EMS will support NCCCS member institutions with access to simulation and training technology designed to help healthcare and first responder programs expand hands-on learning, strengthen clinical readiness, and deliver flexible training experiences across a wide range of care giving and emergency response environments.

EMS plans to fulfill the needs of participating NCCCS institutions through its Training in Motion® solution, a mobile simulation and training platform designed to bring capture, streaming, playback, and debriefing capabilities directly to the point of instruction. Training in Motion enables programs to support simulation-based education in classrooms, skills labs, clinical environments, remote locations, and other non-traditional training settings.

"We are honored to have been selected by the North Carolina Community College System and excited for the opportunity to support its member institutions," said Louis Faustini, CEO of EMS. "Community colleges play a critical role in preparing the healthcare workforce, and this agreement gives NCCCS programs access to flexible, scalable simulation technology that can help faculty train more learners, extend simulation beyond traditional lab spaces, and create more connected, effective learning experiences."

The award reflects EMS's continued commitment to helping healthcare education programs meet evolving workforce demands through flexible technology, customer-focused support, and simulation solutions designed to scale with institutional needs.

About Education Management Solutions (EMS):

EMS is redefining healthcare simulation and competency development. Featuring reimagined UI, AI-powered insights, expanded data access, and an integrated education services and support portal, the next generation of SIMULATIONiQ™ is the NOW generation of EMS: built to meet programs where they are today, and confidently take them where they're headed next.

SOURCE Education Management Solutions (EMS)