EMS Launches SIMULATIONiQ™ 2.0: A Scalable, Tiered Healthcare Simulation Management Platform

WAYNE, Pa., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Management Solutions (EMS), a leading provider of healthcare simulation and competency management platforms, announced the launch of SIMULATIONiQ™ 2.0, a next-generation, scalable simulation management solution designed to support a wide range of healthcare education environments through a flexible, tiered offering.

SIMULATIONiQ™ 2.0 is offered in three distinct solution levels, each purpose-built to align with the unique operational, educational, and technological needs of healthcare simulation programs. Developed from a unified platform, all three solutions support on-premises or cloud-based deployments and are fully capable of multi-site integration, ensuring scalability for organizations of any size.

"With SIMULATIONiQ 2.0, we're giving our customers the flexibility to choose the right level of technology for their program today, while ensuring they have a clear path to grow in the future," said Lou Faustini, CEO of EMS. "This scalable approach allows institutions to maximize their investment, streamline operations, and ultimately improve learner outcomes through smarter, more connected simulation experiences."

The base level of SIMULATIONiQ 2.0 delivers essential capabilities such as HD video capture, manikin integration, live viewing, recording and playback, and immediate debriefing, providing a strong baseline for simulation programs seeking reliable, high-quality performance.

More advanced tiers add advanced operational and educational tools, including scheduling and management, enhanced analytics, and EMS's proprietary ADVANCEDiQ AI scoring features, empowering educators with time savings and deeper insights.

For programs seeking a comprehensive simulation management solution with automated paging, OSCE support, and standardized patient integration, SIMULATIONiQ 2.0's feature-rich enterprise-level solution unlocks the full potential of healthcare simulation ecosystems.

The introduction of SIMULATIONiQ 2.0 reflects Education Management Solutions' continued commitment to innovation and customer-centric design. By offering a modular, scalable platform, EMS empowers institutions to tailor their healthcare simulation education infrastructure to their current needs while future-proofing their investment.

About Education Management Solutions (EMS):

EMS is redefining healthcare simulation and competency development. Featuring reimagined UI, AI-powered insights, expanded data access, and an integrated education services and support portal, SIMULATIONiQ™ 2.0 is the NOW generation of EMS: built to meet programs where they are today, and confidently take them where they're headed next.

SOURCE Education Management Solutions (EMS)