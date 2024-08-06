Education Management Solutions (EMS) Achieves Provisional Approval for Texas's TX-RAMP Certification

Provisional TX-RAMP Approval Demonstrates EMS's Continuing Dedication to Data Security

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Management Solutions (EMS), a leading provider of simulation-based training solutions for higher education, healthcare systems, and government institutions, is proud to announce its provisional approval for the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP) certification. This significant milestone underscores EMS's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest data security and privacy standards in its simulation solutions.

The TX-RAMP certification, established by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR), is a rigorous security framework designed to ensure that cloud computing services and products meet stringent cybersecurity requirements. Provisional approval indicates that EMS has demonstrated a robust security posture, aligning with Texas's commitment to protecting sensitive and confidential information.

"Receiving TX-RAMP approval is an imperative goal for Education Management Solutions. It reinforces our dedication to providing not only powerful and efficient simulation solutions, but also secure and reliable platforms," said Matt Merino, CEO of Education Management Solutions. "As we continue to innovate and expand our services, this certification serves as a testament to our ability to meet the evolving needs of our clients, ensuring the highest levels of data security and compliance."

The provisional approval for TX-RAMP certification allows EMS to further support Texas-based higher education institutions, healthcare systems, and government entities by offering them state-of-the-art simulation training solutions that are effective, cost-efficient, and also compliant with the state's stringent security standards.

As EMS moves forward with full certification, it will continue to set the benchmark for high-quality, secure simulation training solutions, further solidifying its position as a leader in the field.

About Education Management Solutions

Education Management Solutions (EMS) is a pioneering provider of advanced simulation-based training solutions for healthcare education, higher education, and government institutions. Leveraging cutting-edge technology EMS offers comprehensive, scalable solutions designed to accelerate learning, enhance retention, and improve outcomes. With a focus on customer service and support, EMS helps deliver immersive training experiences that prepare learners for the complexities of the real world.

Fusing performance observations and measurements across training modalities, EMS stays true to its core mission; integrated solutions, elevated healthcare. To learn more about EMS, visit ems-works.com.

