Education Management Solutions Showcases Training in Motion® Solution at IMSH 2024

Education Management Solutions (EMS)

21 Jan, 2024, 15:00 ET

New Training in Motion® solution provides healthcare educators with on-the-move training capabilities.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Management Solutions (EMS), a leading provider of healthcare simulation and competency management solutions, is showcasing its new Training in Motion® solution at IMSH 2024 in San Diego. Training in Motion is a state-of-the-art mobile simulation solution that provides educators and instructors with an affordable, easy-to-use, and scalable solution for on-the-move healthcare training in any environment.

Training in Motion is a game-changing technology for on-the-move training that allows educators to conduct mobile simulation and competency tracking in any location and at any time. Designed to be easy-to-use with little training required, Training in Motion can be deployed and operational in less than 10 minutes. This latest innovation from EMS gives educators and instructors the ability to replicate immersive on-the-go training, making it an ideal solution for emergency medicine, healthcare systems, higher education institutions, and the military and government.

Training in Motion comes with two, all-in-one proprietary and patented HD PTZ cameras and built-in microphones for audio recording, allowing for a portable and flexible training solution that can be easily transported. The solution offers live streaming capabilities, multiple AV feed controls, and advanced video management that interfaces seamlessly with all major vendor simulators.

"Training in Motion is a direct response to the seismic changes that educators and employers are experiencing in the world of healthcare training," said Matt Merino, CEO of Education Management Solutions. "In November 2023, we introduced Training in Motion with great success, and now we are adding body camera and solar panel integrations to the mix, which is a complete game changer for on-the-go training and gives educators an even more comprehensive and real-time understanding of a simulation scenario."

By developing a purpose-built solution for mobile simulation and competency tracking, EMS is helping administrators accelerate onboarding processes, reduce medical errors through increased training effectiveness, and provide a solid return on investment by standardizing the management of clinical capabilities training.

"The need for a simple-to-use, on-the-move, scalable solution built specifically for the rigorous demands of modern training environments is apparent," said Merino. "With the development of Training in Motion, EMS is reiterating its commitment to delivering healthcare education solutions that help address both the current and future challenges facing educators and instructors."

To learn more about EMS' new Training in Motion® solution, visit https://ems-works.com/service-offerings/training-in-motion/.

About Education Management Solutions (EMS):

Education Management Solutions creates innovative solutions that empower the delivery of the best healthcare outcomes for their partners at higher education, healthcare, and government institutions. From the simulation platforms and Competency solution to the latest Training in Motion mobile simulation solution, EMS provides a comprehensive learning backbone that elevates the discipline of healthcare anytime, anywhere.

SOURCE Education Management Solutions (EMS)

