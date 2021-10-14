Education PC and Tablet Market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 13.48% from 2021 to 2025|Alphabet Inc. and Apple Inc. among key market contributors|Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The education PC and tablet market in the US is expected to grow by 31,846.22 th units from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.48%. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The education PC and tablet market in the US is segmented by product (laptop, tablet, and desktop) and end-user (K-12 education and higher education).

The education PC and tablet market in US report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report identifies the increasing use of laptops in educational institutions as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The education PC and tablet market in the US covers the following areas:

Education PC And Tablet Market In US Sizing
Education PC and Tablet Market in US Forecast
Education PC and Tablet Market in US Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Apple Inc.
  • ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • HCL Technologies Ltd.
  • HP Inc.
  • Lenovo Group Ltd.
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Education PC And Tablet Market In US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.48%

Market growth 2021-2025

31,846.22 th units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.09

Regional analysis

US

Performing market contribution

US at 100%

Key consumer countries

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., HP Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

