Education Resources Inc. Announces New Keynote Speakers at Annual Therapies in the School Conference

BOSTON, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Education Resources Inc. (ERI) is thrilled to announce that internationally renowned Kelly Mahler, MS, OTR/L, Sue Cecere, PT, MHS, and Kim Wiggins, OTR/L will provide keynote presentations at the Annual Therapies in the School Conference, November 15-16, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.
School-based physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, occupational therapists, occupational therapy assistants, speech-language pathologists, speech-language pathology assistants, and special educators may now register directly:
Presentation topics include:
- Interoception: The Eighth Sensory System; Praxis, Sensory Modulation and Successful Collaborative Tools
- Best Practices for Collaboration in the Schools
- Making Tough Decisions about Service
- IEP Writing
- Weaving Mindfulness and other Practical Strategies into the Classroom
and many more. This year's conference will also include new networking opportunities for therapists new to practice as well as opportunities for experienced therapists to share best practices with each other.
"Excellent conference! I am a new PT in school setting. Gave me great strategies to connect with all of my kids (pre-school-high school) Thanks!" - Elizabeth Welch, PT
ERI Therapies in the School Conference brings nationally acclaimed speakers to share the latest research and school-based therapy techniques—and their passion for their work—with hundreds of school-based physical therapy, school-based occupational therapy professionals, speech language pathologists and special educators.
Energetic experiential learning, hands-on training, lively panel discussions, premium product showcases and challenging breakout sessions will give you powerful new therapeutic tools and techniques.
Some of the most magical moments at the conference happen outside the classroom. The fun and excitement of making new friends who share your dedication to student care and exploring the vibrant city of Boston will remind you why you love your work and recharge you for the year ahead. ERI Therapies in the School builds a therapy community across the country that stays in touch long after the conference closes.
Our annual conference also starts a conversation that continues all year with school discussion groups. Powerful professional development for school-based professionals is a key part of the ERI mission, and school discussion groups provide a forum for therapists and educators to ask questions and share insights online.
