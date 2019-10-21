Education Resources, Inc. Announces New Keynote Speakers at Annual Therapies In The School Conference

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) is thrilled to announce that internationally renowned Athena Oden, PT and Susan L. Roberts, MDiv, OTR/L will provide keynotes, and Susan Cecere, PT, MHS, Deirdre Assopardi, OTD, Sandra Saavedra PT, PhD, Jocelyn Newell, PT, DPT, MPT, Beth Currier PT, MS, DSC, PCS, and Mary Beth Fitzgerald MA, OTR/L, RN will teach in depth sessions that combine case studies, demonstrations, extensive directed lab practice, and lecture. Participants will learn evidence-based techniques for improving outcomes for students with sensory, motor, behavior, and learning challenges. Registration is open at https://www.educationresourcesinc.com/conference/therapies-in-schools-conference-2019/ , or by calling ERI at 800-487-6530.

Presentation topics include:

Ready Bodies Learning Minds: Creating Classrooms that Meet the Needs of All Children and Strategies for Special Populations (Autism Spectrum Disorder, Asperger's Syndrome, DCD, DDD and more)

Self-Regulation and Psychoneuroimmunology: Introducing a New Paradigm

Support for Beginning Practice: School Based Therapy 201

Reframing What Progress Looks Like for the Severely Involved Child

Trauma Informed Care

Using the Segmental Assessment of Trunk Control (SATCo) to Optimize Positioning and Enhance Function (academic performance, playground participation, speech production, and more)

Teaching Kids to Take Charge of Their Lives

Using Components of Motor Learning to Drive Your School Based Practice

And more…

ERI Therapies in the School Conference brings nationally acclaimed speakers to share the latest research and school-based therapy techniques—and their passion for their work—with hundreds of school-based physical therapy professionals, school-based occupational therapy professionals, speech language pathologists and special educators.

Energetic experiential learning, hands-on training, lively panel discussions, premium product showcases and challenging breakout sessions will give you powerful new therapeutic tools and techniques.

Some of the most magical moments at the conference happen outside the classroom. The fun and excitement of making new friends who share your dedication to student care and exploring the vibrant city of Boston will remind you why you love your work and recharge you for the year ahead.

Our annual conference also starts a conversation that continues all year with school discussion groups. Powerful professional development for school-based professionals is a key part of the ERI mission, and school discussion groups provide a forum for therapists and educators to ask questions and share insights online.

Media Contact:

Alyson Loria

info@educationresourcesinc.com

SOURCE Education Resources, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.educationresourcesinc.com

