Education Resources, Inc. Announces New, On-Demand Continuing Education Series with Janine Wiskind

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Resources, Inc., a leading continuing education provider for physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech-language pathologists, is adding to the company's robust on-demand, online course catalog with "Primitive Reflexes: Strategies to Promote Integration-Strengthening Foundational Skills-Online Series," taught by engaging instructor, Janine Wiskind MS, OTR/L, CBIS.

The series, which is available through ERI's website, was previously recorded during a live webinar and can now be taken from the convenience of home or office. ERI is offering this on-demand, online learning opportunity for $299/person. Participants will have access to the course and all downloadable handout materials for one year, earning 11 contact hours (1.1 CEUs) upon completion.

Through the course, Wiskind examines lots of practical interventions and offers a new perspective on how to look at a child's development. For Pediatric Therapists who are seeing patients not progressing as expected, this course will teach how to group reflexes together in functional patterns, allowing therapists to rethink and update their approach to evaluating and treating retained primitive reflexes.

"ERI is dedicated to exceptional learning and Janine provides exactly that; she's an engaging instructor who makes intense information easy to understand and apply," said Carol Loria, President of Education Resources, Inc. "We are proud to partner with Janine and offer this exceptional educational opportunity to our community of therapists."

Participants can register for "Primitive Reflexes: Strategies to Promote Integration-Strengthening Foundational Skills-Online Series," on ERI's website and peruse ERI's complete list of online and live webinar offerings.

About Education Resources, Inc.

Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) is an accredited provider of continuing education that helps PTs, OTs, and SLPs transform the lives of their patients. Visit www.educationresourcesinc.com or call 800-487-6530 for more information.

