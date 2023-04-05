Education Resources, Inc. Releases Therapies in the School 23rd Annual Conference-ON-DEMAND 9

Engaging Continuing Education Sessions Explore the Latest School-Based Interventions and Methods - Offering 31 CEU Hours.

BOSTON, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) announces the launch of Therapies in the School 23rd Annual Conference-ON-DEMAND 9, a collection of 13 engaging, continuing education courses for school-based therapists and special educators. This on-demand offering is designed to enable therapists to learn at their own convenience while gaining evidence-based tools and strategies they can use right away to improve learning outcomes for their students.

Therapies in the School 23rd Annual Conference-ON-DEMAND 9 was recorded at ERI's 23rd Annual Therapies in the School Conference which took place virtually in November 2022. The two-day virtual conference was attended by hundreds of therapists across the country with sessions taught by Susan Cecere, Amy Lewis, Cara Koscinski, Christy Hupa, Amy Barr, Karen Pryor and others.

Virtual conference attendees shared numerous positive experiences. Kristie S. said, "Two days jammed packed with new information and strategies. A must for all school-based therapists." Kathleen T. shared that "This conference always brings great speakers and current info that is easy to bring home and practice immediately. I plan to return next year!"

The 2-Day Series consists of 13 sessions totaling 31 contact hours (3.1 CEUs), spanning many areas of practice: executive function; sensory based strategies; interoception; addressing reflexes through neuroplasticity; trauma informed care and more. Plus, there are plenty of specialty topics: improving learning outcomes for students with vestibular impairments; improving learning outcomes for medically complex students and much more.

This CEU learning opportunity is perfect for colleagues to learn together on their next in-service day. Together, participants will enjoy inspired, thought provoking conversations as new information from leading experts in the field is shared and can be put to use in practice immediately.

Therapies in the School 23rd Annual Conference-ON-DEMAND 9 is offered for $749/person. Find complete details and registration HERE. The option to purchase just Day 1 or just Day 2 is also available. For group rates, please email [email protected].

