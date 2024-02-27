Education Smart Display Market Anticipated to Reach USD 4.1 Billion by 2029, with Emphasis on Interactive Learning and Collaborative Tools

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Education Smart Display Market by Product Type (Whiteboard, Video Wall), Display Size (Above 55", Up to 55"), Display Technology (LCD, Direct-view LED, OLED), Resolution (4K & Above, FHD, Less than HD & HD) and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The education smart display market is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2029 from USD 3.4 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Education smart display market Digital transformation in learning, rising demand for collaborative learning, and technological advancements. Moreover, Rising e-learning trends are growing awareness to carve out new growth opportunities for market players.



Up to 55" display size segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The growth of the up to 55" education smart display segment in the market is driven by several key factors. Firstly, the demand for interactive and collaborative learning tools has significantly increased in educational settings, and these moderately sized displays cater to the needs of smaller classrooms and meeting rooms where space constraints may be a concern. The sizes ranging from 32" to 55" strike a balance between providing an adequately large display for effective communication and collaboration while being versatile enough for various room sizes.



Direct-view LEDs segment to register the second largest share during the forecast period



Direct-view LED displays, characterized by bright and high-contrast visuals, have become the second-largest display technology in the education smart display market. Key players like ViewSonic (US), SAMSUNG (South Korea), and Sharp NEC Display Solutions (Japan) contribute significantly to this dominance. ViewSonic offers tailored options for large video walls, SAMSUNG incorporates direct-view LED in its large-format displays, and Sharp NEC provides diverse display solutions. Market data supports the substantial market share of direct-view LED technology in education, driven by the increasing demand for impactful presentations and information dissemination. This highlights the preference for direct-view LEDs in delivering vibrant visual experiences in educational environments.



Europe region to register the 2nd highest CAGR during the forecast period



The growth of the education smart display market in Europe is propelled by the increasing adoption of smart displays through collaborations with EdTech companies. Additionally, the proactive allocation of funds by European governments further contributes to the expansion of smart displays in the education technology sector. This dual factor strategy fosters innovation and technological integration in education, driving the demand for smart displays and enhancing the overall learning experience across European educational institutions.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Digital transformation in learning, rising demand for collaborative learning, and technological advancements), restraints (budget constraints and integration challenges), opportunities (Rising e-learning trends, growing awareness, and adoption), and challenges (Security concerns, teacher training and adaptation, and maintenance and technical support)

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the education smart display market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the Education smart display market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the education smart display market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players like Samsung ( South Korea ), LG Electronics ( South Korea ), Newline Interactive (US), PPDS (Philips) ( Netherlands ), and Sharp NEC Display Solutions (US).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Digital Transformation in Learning

Rising Demand for Collaborative Learning

Technological Advancements

Restraints

Budget Constraints

Integration Challenges

Opportunities

Rising e-Learning Trend

Growing Adoption and Awareness About Numerous Benefits of Smart Displays

Challenges

Security Concerns

Teacher Training and Adaptation

Maintenance and Technical Support

Key Technology Trends

Related Technologies Advanced Touchscreen Technologies Interactive Projection Mapping

Upcoming Technologies Micro-LED

Transparent Displays

Adjacent Technologies 5G Connectivity Edge Computing for Real-Time Interactivity



Case Studies

Enhanced Learning Experience for Students with LCD Video Wall Display

Panasonic to Provide Display Technologies for Ad Hoc Teamwork Centers and Active-Learning Classrooms

Enhanced Clarity and Readability in Classrooms



