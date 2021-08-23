Education Technology Company Sketchy Shakes Up The Test Prep Industry By Launching Visual-Spatial Studying Tool For The MCAT

Sketchy shakes up the test prep industry by launching visual-spatial studying tool for the MCAT Tweet this

"Studying for the MCAT just got easier and we're thrilled to support the growing number of students pursuing their dreams to becoming doctors by helping them with the challenging first step to attain a high MCAT score," said Sketchy's President Andrew Sugerman and Co-Founder and CEO Saud Siddiqui in a joint statement. "This shift into the test prep category was a natural next step for our business, especially to reach pre-med students before they enter medical school where we already have an established, trusted presence for the Sketchy brand."

The Sketchy co-founders created the company when they themselves were still students in medical school. They began drawing sketched stories during study sessions, helping them distinguish and memorize information better than traditional study methods. The Chernin Group (TCG) and Reach Capital invested $30 million in the company in 2020.

Sketchy MCAT features more than 110 Sketchy video lessons across all MCAT topics, including biology, biochemistry and physical sciences. It also includes review sketches and quizzes and is available at multiple price points, including six months for a discounted rate of $249. It's commonly recommended that students study for two to four months before taking the exam and take the test between January and April of their application year.

Additionally, Sketchy has launched two additional higher education programs: Sketchy Pharmacy , which offers students the most critical content to master the NAPLEX (North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination) and earn a pharmacy degree. Sketchy PA is also a new offering to equip students studying to become Physicians Assistants with engaging content to help them get through their coursework, as well as the PANCE (Physician Assistant National Certifying Exam). More than 60,000 students are enrolled in Pharmacy school, and becoming a PA is one of the fastest-growing health care occupations.

By leveraging the "method of loci," an ancient Greek technique that creates spatial relationships between key information using symbols, Sketchy helps students better retain and recall complex information. The loci method of learning has been scientifically proven to be superior ( Science Advances , March 2021). For more information about Sketchy, visit Sketchy.com or follow @SketchyMedical on Instagram, /SketchyMedical on Facebook or @SketchyMedical on Twitter.

Sketchy is an online visual learning platform that helps students effortlessly learn and recall information through a blend of art, story, spaced repetition and memory palace techniques. Founded by four medical students, Sketchy believes in a reimagined education system, greater access to knowledge and expanding every person's potential through learning. It's the go-to year-round visual learning companion for students who are tasked with retaining overwhelming amounts of information, and features top-notch material informed by the brightest leaders in every field. Sketchy sketches combine art, expertise and symbols to reflect the key elements of the lesson so viewers can remember the information forever. TCG and Reach Capital invested $30 million in the company in 2020. For more information, visit https://sketchy.com/ .

