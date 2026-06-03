Educational Employees Credit Union Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the Educational Employees Credit Union cybersecurity incident

FRESNO, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a highly rated national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Educational Employees Credit Union ("EECU") data breach. EECU learned of an incident on or about December 5, 2025.

What Happened

On or about December 5, 2025, EECU discovered that an unauthorized actor had gained access to an employee's email account. An investigation found that on December 15, 2025, certain emails may have been accessed or acquired by an unauthorized actor.

Information Exposed

EECU has confirmed that the impacted data may include names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, and financial information.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from EECU may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the EECU breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the EECU incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Educational Employees Credit Union

Educational Employees Credit Union is a member-owned credit union providing banking, loans, and financial education to over 400,000 Californians.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP