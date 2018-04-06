Educational Robot Market Worth 1,689.2 Million USD by 2023

According to the new market research report on the "Educational Robot Market by Component (Hardware and Software), Type (Humanoid and Non-Humanoid), Education Level (Elementary and High School Education, Higher Education, and Special Education), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is valued at USD 778.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,689.2 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 16.8% between 2018 and 2023. The market is mainly driven by the factors such as the use of robots for educational purposes and technological advancements in the field of robotics.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 67 market data Tables and 31 Figures spread through 127 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Educational Robot Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/educational-robot-market-28174634.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



Educational robot market for software to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The educational robot market for software is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. As technological advancements will lead to growing complexity in terms of features such as inter device connectivity, AI, and autonomous operations, the value of the software part in the overall educational robot market will increase more than that of hardware. Also, the software will assist the complex functionalities to process efficiently and accurately.

Non-humanoid held a larger share of the educational robot market in 2017

The market for non-humanoid robots held a larger share of ~90.9% of the overall educational robot market in 2017. Although humanoid robots are the most suitable educational robots, cost is the major barrier restraining its growth in the market. The market for humanoids is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The market for low-cost humanoids is likely to gain traction in the near future owing to the projected high growth of software. Humanoid robots have the ability to assist and even replace teachers in classrooms; hence, schools are looking forward to deploying humanoids in their classrooms to attract the attention of parents by modernizing the teaching pattern.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=28174634

The educational robot for special education to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period

The market for educational robots used in special education is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Though special educational robots are for children with autism and developmental issues, which makes educational robots occupy the lowest percent of market share, the growing demand for learning assistance robots across the world attributes to its high growth rate.

The Americas is the major consumer of educational robots

The Americas accounted for a major share of the overall educational robot market in 2017. The Americas is the early adopter of educational robots, which results in the maximum demand for robots from this region. The educational robot market players in APAC are the key inventors, as well as adopters of the technology; hence, the region accounted for the second-largest market share in 2017.

The report profiles the most promising players in the market. The competitive landscape of the market is highly dynamic because of the presence of a significant number of big and small players. Key players in the market are SoftBank (Japan), ROBOTIS (South Korea), PAL Robotics (Spain), Hanson Robotics (Hong Kong), QIHAN Technology Co. (China), DST Robot Co. (South Korea), Probotics America (US), Wonder Workshop (US), Aisoy Robotics (Spain), and BLUE FROG ROBOTICS (France).

Know more about the Educational Robot Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/educational-robot-market-28174634.html



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets