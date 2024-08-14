Educational Toys Market size is set to grow by USD 21.44 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for smart toys boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global educational toys market size is estimated to grow by USD 21.44 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.44% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for smart toys is driving market growth, with a trend towards rise in green toys. However, threat from counterfeit products poses a challenge. Key market players include All Star Learning Inc., CocoMoco Kids, Engino.net Ltd., Fat Brain Toys LLC., HABA USA, Johnco, Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Little Genius Toys Pvt. Ltd., Mattel Inc., Melissa and Doug, Mishka AI, My Luxeve Pty Ltd., Oriental Trading Co., Ozo EDU Inc., Pegasus for kids, Ravensburger AG, Sphero Inc., Technybirds, and VTech Holdings Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global educational toys market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Educational Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.44% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 21440.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.64 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled All Star Learning Inc., CocoMoco Kids, Engino.net Ltd., Fat Brain Toys LLC., HABA USA, Johnco, Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Little Genius Toys Pvt. Ltd., Mattel Inc., Melissa and Doug, Mishka AI, My Luxeve Pty Ltd., Oriental Trading Co., Ozo EDU Inc., Pegasus for kids, Ravensburger AG, Sphero Inc., Technybirds, and VTech Holdings Ltd.

Market Driver

The educational toys market is witnessing a significant trend towards eco-friendly products. With growing concerns over safety and environmental impact, parents, educators, and vendors are preferring sustainable options. Manufacturers are responding by focusing on eco-friendly product development, using materials that cause less harm to the environment. This shift in consumer preference is driving the growth of the eco-friendly educational toys market. As a result, numerous startups are entering the global market, contributing to its expansion during the forecast period.

The educational toys market is thriving, with manufacturers prioritizing durability and safety for their products. Top brands like VTech lead the way, incorporating embedded sensors and onboard electronics for intelligence and creativity. New players enter the scene, offering eco-friendly options made from sustainable materials like sugarcane, cardboard, and bamboo. Lockdown restrictions have boosted online sales, with distribution channels expanding to supermarkets, specialty stores, and ecommerce platforms. Import duties remain a concern, but green learning trends continue to grow, focusing on plant-based plastic and learn nature ABC toys. Smart toys, games, puzzles, and role play items boost motor skills and IQ development. Ensure products are choking hazard-free, flame resistant or flame retardant, and made from nontoxic, lead-free materials. Brazilian states Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais, and Santa Catarina are key markets for early childhood education.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

The educational toys market faces two significant challenges: the rise of counterfeit products and seasonal sales. Counterfeit toys, which are often cheaper than authentic ones, pose safety concerns as they do not comply with regulatory and standard policies. These non-compliant products can negatively impact toy businesses' sales and brand value. The threat is particularly significant in emerging countries like China , India , and Mexico , where most unauthorized sales occur online. Seasonal sales also hinder market growth, as demand fluctuates throughout the year. Addressing these challenges requires continuous efforts from industry stakeholders to ensure consumer safety and maintain market integrity.

, , and , where most unauthorized sales occur online. Seasonal sales also hinder market growth, as demand fluctuates throughout the year. Addressing these challenges requires continuous efforts from industry stakeholders to ensure consumer safety and maintain market integrity. The educational toys market faces challenges in ensuring non-harmful materials, exploring new ways to experiment and learn, and maintaining a comprehensive approach to age-appropriate content and product safety. The Toy Association's survey reveals consumer confidence in toy quality standards, but regulations and innovation are crucial for success. Substitute availability for traditional toys, such as digital learning tools and STEM-focused toys, presents opportunities. Caregivers, schools, online retailers, and even Whole Foods Market share in the demand for end-user concentration, problem-solving, physical activity, and tactile, interactive nature. Craft kits and retail stores cater to toddlers, while retailers expand product lines to meet diverse needs. Regulations on product safety and quality standards remain essential to meet consumer expectations.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This educational toys market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Age Group 1.1 0-4 years

1.2 4-8 years

1.3 Above 8 years Product 2.1 Academic toys

2.2 Cognitive toys

2.3 Motor skill toys

2.4 Other toys Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 0-4 years- The educational toys market caters to young children, who are in the process of understanding their environment and developing motor skills. These children are typically supervised by adults, daycares, or babysitters. Parents prefer cognitive toys, motor skills toys, and constructional toys for this age group due to their developmental benefits. Major vendors like Mattel, Learning Resources, and Lego System cater to this segment with toys such as Snap-n-Learn Alphabet Alligators and Snap-n-Learn Number Pops. However, manufacturing these toys requires careful attention to detail to ensure safety, with a focus on avoiding sharp edges, non-breakability, and washability. Bright colors are often used to attract children in this age group, who are the major contributors to the growth of the global educational toys market. Socialization and interaction skills are also fostered through skill toys like activity sets, model cars, and cognitive games, contributing to the segment's growth during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The Global STEM Toys Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing parental awareness of the benefits of educational toys. These toys are designed to enhance children's skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, fostering critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. The Global Toys and Games Market is also expanding, with digitalization and technological advancements boosting demand for interactive and innovative products. Companies are increasingly focusing on integrating STEM principles into their offerings, aligning with the growing trend towards educational entertainment.

Research Analysis

The educational toys market is experiencing a surge in demand as parents and educators seek engaging and effective learning tools for early childhood development. Durability and safety are top priorities for education manufacturers, ensuring their products can withstand rough play and are free from harmful chemicals like Bisphenol A. Distribution channels have expanded to include online sales, making educational toys more accessible than ever. Lockdown restrictions have accelerated this trend, leading to increased product sales. New players in the market are innovating with eco-friendly learning materials like sugarcane and cardboard, appealing to parents who value sustainability. Interactive, smart educational toys promote cognitive development, spatial skills, hand-eye coordination, imaginative skills, and social skills. The market's growth is not without challenges, including import duties and the disposability of some toys, but the long-term benefits for children's education make it a worthwhile investment.

Market Research Overview

The educational toys market is a thriving industry that caters to the needs of early childhood education, focusing on cognitive development and interactive learning. Manufacturers prioritize durability and safety in their products, ensuring they meet regulatory standards set by organizations like the Toy Association. Distribution channels include supermarkets, specialty stores, ecommerce platforms, and even preschools. Lockdown restrictions have accelerated the shift towards online sales, with product sales soaring. New players are entering the market with eco-friendly alternatives, such as toys made from sugarcane, cardboard, bamboo, and plant-based plastic. These toys promote green learning and are free from harmful chemicals like Bisphenol A and Phthalate. Smart educational toys with embedded sensors and onboard electronics are gaining popularity, offering intelligence, creativity, and an interactive nature. Arts, crafts, role play, games, puzzles, motor skills development, musical toys, and STEM toys are some popular categories. Safety is paramount, with manufacturers using nontoxic, lead-free materials and ensuring flame retardant and choking hazard-free products. The market is constantly evolving, with a comprehensive approach to learning that includes exploration, experimentation, and a focus on age-appropriate content. Consumer confidence is high due to stringent quality standards and innovation, making educational toys a key investment for parents, educators, and consumers alike.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Age Group

0-4 Years



4-8 Years



Above 8 Years

Product

Academic Toys



Cognitive Toys



Motor Skill Toys



Other Toys

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio