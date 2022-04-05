Educational Toys Market Size to Grow by USD 28.40 Bn| 36% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Apr 05, 2022, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Educational Toys Market and it is poised to grow by USD 28.40 billion from 2021 to 2025, at a CAGR of over 14%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The increasing demand for smart toys will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing demand for smart toys has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the threat from counterfeit products might hamper the market growth.
Educational Toys Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Educational Toys Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Academic Toys
- Cognitive Toys
- Motor Skills Toys
- Other Toys
- Application
- 0-4 Years
- 4-8 Years
- Above 8 Years
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Educational Toys Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our educational toys market report covers the following areas:
- Educational Toys Market size
- Educational Toys Market trends
- Educational Toys Market industry analysis
This study identifies a shift in the consumer mindset toward green educational toys as one of the prime reasons driving the educational toys market growth during the next few years.
Educational Toys Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
Global medical education is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Engino.net Ltd.
- Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.
- Learning Resources Ltd.
- LEGO System AS
- Mattel Inc.
- Melissa & Doug LLC
- MindWare Inc.
- Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd.
- Ravensburger Group
- VTech Holdings Ltd.
Educational Toys Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist educational toys market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the educational toys market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the educational toys market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of educational toys market vendors
Educational Toys Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 28.40 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
11.42
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Engino.net Ltd., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, MindWare Inc., Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd., Ravensburger Group, and VTech Holdings Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2 Market Characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Leisure Products
2.3.1 Inputs
2.3.2 Inbound logistics
2.3.3 Operations
2.3.4 Outbound logistics
2.3.5 Marketing and sales
2.3.6 Service
2.3.7 Support activities
2.3.8 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Product
The segments covered in this chapter are:
· Academic toys
· Cognitive toys
· Motor skills toys
· Other toys
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
5.3 Academic toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Academic toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: Academic toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Cognitive toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Cognitive toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Cognitive toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Motor skills toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21: Motor skills toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: Motor skills toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 Other toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 23: Other toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Other toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.7 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Age
The segments covered in this chapter are:
· 0-4 years
· 4-8 years
· Above 8 years
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 26: Age - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Age
Exhibit 27: Comparison by Age
6.3 0-4 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 28: 0-4 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: 0-4 years - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.4 4-8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 30: 4-8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 31: 4-8 years - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.5 Above 8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 32: Above 8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 33: Above 8 years - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.6 Market opportunity by Age
Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Age
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 35: Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
The regions covered in the report are:
· APAC
· North America
· Europe
· South America
· MEA
8.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
8.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 48: Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.1.1 Increasing demand for smart toys
9.1.2 Increased emphasis on STEM toys
9.1.3 Increasing number of investments in the market
9.1.4 Increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population
9.2 Market challenges
9.2.1 Threat from counterfeit products
9.2.2 High cost of manufacturing
9.2.3 Safety concerns
9.2.4 Market fragmentation
Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges
9.3 Market trends
9.3.1 Rise in green toys
9.3.2 Emergence of 3D printing in toy manufacturing
9.3.3 Increased emphasis on STREAM toys
9.3.4 Use of licensed merchandise for marketing and branding
10. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Competitive scenario
10.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 53: Industry risks
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 54: Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Engino.net Ltd.
Exhibit 56: Engino.net Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 57: Engino.net Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 58: Engino.net Ltd. - Key offerings
11.4 Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.
Exhibit 59: Johnco Productions Pty Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 60: Johnco Productions Pty Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 61: Johnco Productions Pty Ltd. - Key offerings
11.5 Learning Resources Ltd.
Exhibit 62: Learning Resources Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 63: Learning Resources Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 64: Learning Resources Ltd. - Key offerings
11.6 LEGO System AS
Exhibit 65: LEGO System AS - Overview
Exhibit 66: LEGO System AS - Product and service
Exhibit 67: LEGO System AS - Key offerings
11.7 Mattel Inc.
Exhibit 68: Mattel Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 69: Mattel Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 70: Mattel Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 71: Mattel Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 72: Mattel Inc. - Segment focus
11.8 Melissa & Doug LLC
Exhibit 73: Melissa & Doug LLC - Overview
Exhibit 74: Melissa & Doug LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 75: Melissa & Doug LLC - Key news
Exhibit 76: Melissa & Doug LLC - Key offerings
11.9 MindWare Inc.
Exhibit 77: MindWare Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 78: MindWare Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 79: MindWare Inc. - Key offerings
11.10 Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd.
Exhibit 80: Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 81: Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 82: Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
11.11 Ravensburger Group
Exhibit 83: Ravensburger Group - Overview
Exhibit 84: Ravensburger Group - Product and service
Exhibit 85: Ravensburger Group - Key offerings
11.12 VTech Holdings Ltd.
Exhibit 83: Ravensburger Group - Overview
Exhibit 87: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 88: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 89: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 90: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2 Objectives
12.1.3 Notes and caveats
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 92: Research Methodology
Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 94: Information sources
12.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations
