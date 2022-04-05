Educational Toys Market Size to Grow by USD 28.40 Bn| 36% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Educational Toys Market and it is poised to grow by USD 28.40 billion from 2021 to 2025, at a CAGR of over 14%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. 

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The increasing demand for smart toys will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing demand for smart toys has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the threat from counterfeit products might hamper the market growth.

Educational Toys Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Educational Toys Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Academic Toys
    • Cognitive Toys
    • Motor Skills Toys
    • Other Toys
  • Application
    • 0-4 Years
    • 4-8 Years
    • Above 8 Years
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

Educational Toys Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our educational toys market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies a shift in the consumer mindset toward green educational toys as one of the prime reasons driving the educational toys market growth during the next few years.

Educational Toys Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Global medical education is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. 

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.   

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Engino.net Ltd.
  • Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.
  • Learning Resources Ltd.
  • LEGO System AS
  • Mattel Inc.
  • Melissa & Doug LLC
  • MindWare Inc.
  • Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd.
  • Ravensburger Group
  • VTech Holdings Ltd.

Educational Toys Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist educational toys market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the educational toys market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the educational toys market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of educational toys market vendors

Educational Toys Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 28.40 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.42

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Engino.net Ltd., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, MindWare Inc., Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd., Ravensburger Group, and VTech Holdings Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

