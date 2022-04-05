Educational Toys Market Size to Grow by USD 28.40 Bn| 36% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

The increasing demand for smart toys will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing demand for smart toys has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the threat from counterfeit products might hamper the market growth.

Educational Toys Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Educational Toys Market is segmented as below:

Product

Academic Toys



Cognitive Toys



Motor Skills Toys



Other Toys

Application

0-4 Years



4-8 Years



Above 8 Years

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Educational Toys Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our educational toys market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies a shift in the consumer mindset toward green educational toys as one of the prime reasons driving the educational toys market growth during the next few years.

Educational Toys Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Global medical education is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Engino.net Ltd.

Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.

Learning Resources Ltd.

LEGO System AS

Mattel Inc.

Melissa & Doug LLC

MindWare Inc.

Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd.

Ravensburger Group

VTech Holdings Ltd.

Educational Toys Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist educational toys market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the educational toys market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the educational toys market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of educational toys market vendors

Educational Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 28.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.42 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Engino.net Ltd., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, MindWare Inc., Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd., Ravensburger Group, and VTech Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Leisure Products

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Service

2.3.7 Support activities

2.3.8 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

The segments covered in this chapter are:

· Academic toys

· Cognitive toys

· Motor skills toys

· Other toys

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Academic toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Academic toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Academic toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Cognitive toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Cognitive toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Cognitive toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Motor skills toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Motor skills toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Motor skills toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Other toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Other toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Other toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Age

The segments covered in this chapter are:

· 0-4 years

· 4-8 years

· Above 8 years

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Age - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Age

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Age

6.3 0-4 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: 0-4 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: 0-4 years - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 4-8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: 4-8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: 4-8 years - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Above 8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Above 8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Above 8 years - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Age

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Age

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

· APAC

· North America

· Europe

· South America

· MEA

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Increasing demand for smart toys

9.1.2 Increased emphasis on STEM toys

9.1.3 Increasing number of investments in the market

9.1.4 Increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Threat from counterfeit products

9.2.2 High cost of manufacturing

9.2.3 Safety concerns

9.2.4 Market fragmentation

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Rise in green toys

9.3.2 Emergence of 3D printing in toy manufacturing

9.3.3 Increased emphasis on STREAM toys

9.3.4 Use of licensed merchandise for marketing and branding

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Engino.net Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Engino.net Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 57: Engino.net Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 58: Engino.net Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 59: Johnco Productions Pty Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Johnco Productions Pty Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Johnco Productions Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Learning Resources Ltd.

Exhibit 62: Learning Resources Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Learning Resources Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Learning Resources Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 LEGO System AS

Exhibit 65: LEGO System AS - Overview

Exhibit 66: LEGO System AS - Product and service

Exhibit 67: LEGO System AS - Key offerings

11.7 Mattel Inc.

Exhibit 68: Mattel Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Mattel Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Mattel Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 71: Mattel Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: Mattel Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Melissa & Doug LLC

Exhibit 73: Melissa & Doug LLC - Overview

Exhibit 74: Melissa & Doug LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 75: Melissa & Doug LLC - Key news

Exhibit 76: Melissa & Doug LLC - Key offerings

11.9 MindWare Inc.

Exhibit 77: MindWare Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 78: MindWare Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 79: MindWare Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 81: Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 82: Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 Ravensburger Group

Exhibit 83: Ravensburger Group - Overview

Exhibit 84: Ravensburger Group - Product and service

Exhibit 85: Ravensburger Group - Key offerings

11.12 VTech Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 87: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 88: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 89: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 90: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 92: Research Methodology

Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 94: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

