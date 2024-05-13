Smoking Accessories Market size is set to grow by USD 13.52 bn from 2023-2027, increasing number of organized retail outlets selling smoking accessories to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smoking accessories market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.52 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smoking Accessories Market 2023-2027

Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled British American Tobacco Plc, Bull Brand Ltd., Chongz Ltd., Colibri, Curved Papers Inc., DICKSON CONCEPTS INTERNATIONAL LTD, Farman Handicrafts, GRAVITRON LLC, HBI International, House of Puff, Imperial Brands Plc, Jinlin HK Smoking Accessories Co. Ltd., MOONDUST PAPER PVT. LTD., North Eye Technology Pvt. Ltd., Rocky Patel Premium Cigars LLC, Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS, Three Dots Scientific and Handicrafts, Univac Furncrafts Pvt. Ltd., Vorsicht Glas GmbH, and XL Enterprises Ltd.

Market Driver

The global smoking accessories market is experiencing significant growth due to an influx of new product launches and expansions. British American Tobacco's introduction of VUSE CBD Zone, their first CBD vaping product, in January 2021, is one such example. This market caters to various consumer needs, including cannabis consumption, health concerns, and smokeless alternatives. Products range from vapes and vaporizers, water pipes, and herb grinders, to filters, ashtrays, and marketing campaigns. Regulatory hurdles and governments' roles in advertising and sales further shape this industry. Keywords: cannabis consumption, health concerns, patches, lozenges, gums, regulatory hurdles, governments, advertising, sale, plant materials, pipes, bubbler & bongs, rolling paper & wraps, ashtrays, vapes & vaporizers, herb grinders, other accessories, grinders, bongs, smokeless alternative, Smokers, Consumers, Tobacco, Flavored tobacco, Water pipes, Vaporizers, Young population, Portability, Filtration, Medicinal herbs, Marketing campaigns, Health awareness, Vaping-related items, Cannabis legalization, Glass pipes.

Market Challenges

The global smoking accessories market encompasses a range of products, including rolling papers, various tobacco flavors, menthol, nicotine-free alternatives, tobacco hookahs, premium products, and more. These accessories are used in cafes, restaurants, and other social settings, with popularity driven by college students, urban youth, and young professionals. However, stringent regulations, such as smoking bans in public places and restrictions on advertising, pose significant challenges to market growth. Additionally, the availability of nicotine replacement therapy and herbal alternatives is influencing consumer preferences. Key product types include grinders, rollers, vaporizers, lighters, and filters for both traditional pipes and modern devices. Aesthetically pleasing and functionally innovative accessories, as well as stylish lighters and intricate water pipes, cater to male and female smokers alike. Smokable herbs and herbal alternatives further expand the market scope.

Segment Overview

This smoking accessories market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Type 2.1 Vaporizer

2.2 Waterpipes

2.3 Rolling paper and cigarette tubes

2.4 Lighters

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Offline- The smoking accessories market encompasses a wide range of products, including rolling papers, flavors of tobacco, menthol, chocolate, and nicotine-free alternatives. Tobacco hookahs, premium products, and flavors continue to drive market growth, with popular misconceptions surrounding smoking accessories fueling demand. Retail establishments, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores, offer a vast array of smoking accessories. These include grinders, rolling papers, vaporizers, and stylish lighters, catering to the preferences of college students, urban youth, and young professionals. Hookah smoking remains a favorite pastime at parties, clubs, bars, hotels, lounges, and social gatherings. Traditional pipes and modern devices coexist, with aesthetically pleasing and functionally innovative accessories adding to the allure. Mental addiction and cravings associated with nicotine and tobacco continue to be addressed through nicotine replacement therapy and nicotine-free alternatives. Smokable herbs and herbal alternatives further expand the market scope.

Research Analysis

The Smoking Accessories Market encompasses a wide range of products catering to Consumers of Tobacco and Cannabis. These include Water Pipes, Vaporizers, Glass Pipes, and Rolling Papers. Flavored Tobacco and Menthol are popular choices among Smokers, with additional offerings in Chocolate and Nicotine-free alternatives. Filtration systems are essential components, promoting Health Awareness among users. Portability is a significant factor driving demand for Vaping-related items like Vaporizers and Portable Water Pipes. Premium Products and Cafes/Restaurants also contribute to the Market's Popularity. Misconceptions surrounding the use of Smoking Accessories persist, necessitating ongoing Health Awareness campaigns. The Market's scope extends to Tobacco Hookah and Flavors, with an increasing focus on Medicinal Herbs and Cannabis Legalization. Availability of these products in various outlets, including Online Stores, further boosts Market growth.

Market Research Overview

The Smoking Accessories market encompasses a wide range of products used in the consumption of tobacco and related substances. These include pipes, papers, filters, lighters, ashtrays, and various smoking paraphernalia. Markets for tobacco products and smoking accessories exhibit unique characteristics, such as regulatory complexities and cultural nuances. Consumers seek convenience, quality, and innovation in their smoking accessories, driving demand for new and improved products. The market is also influenced by factors like demographics, health concerns, and economic conditions. Companies operating in this space must navigate regulatory frameworks and consumer preferences to remain competitive. The market for smoking accessories is a dynamic and evolving one, with ongoing trends shaping its future.

