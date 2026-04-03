Educational Vistas and The Core Collaborative Announce Strategic Partnership to Turn Data into Instructional Impact

SCHENECTADY, N.Y., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Educational Vistas and The Core Collaborative today announced a new strategic collaboration designed to help educators move from analytics to action. By combining the power of the DataMate™ assessment platform with high impact professional learning, the initiative enables educators to translate real-time data into meaningful instructional decisions.

Together, the organizations will support school and district teams in using assessment data to identify learning gaps, design responsive and differentiated instruction, and accelerate student growth. Through a blend of authentic, state-style assessment experiences, collaborative inquiry protocols, and job-embedded coaching, this work strengthens teacher efficacy, enhances Professional Learning Communities (PLCs), and fosters shared ownership of student success.

Districts engaging in this joint offering will benefit from a fully integrated ecosystem—pairing robust analytics from DataMate with research-aligned professional learning from The Core Collaborative. The result is a cohesive approach where every data point leads to actionable, sustainable improvements, in teaching, learning, and instruction.

Scott B. Crowder, CEO, said: "Our mission goes beyond simply collecting data—data is a tool, but improved teaching and student outcomes are the true goal. Through our partnership with The Core Collaborative, we are equipping educators with the clarity, confidence, and real-time insights they need to make impactful instructional decisions every day. This collaboration empowers teachers to move beyond data awareness to true data-driven action—quickly identifying student needs, adjusting instruction with purpose, and continuously refining their practice. The result is a more responsive, student-centered classroom where engagement is higher and outcomes are stronger for every learner."

Districts interested in learning more about this partnership can schedule a personalized demonstration or consultation to explore how Educational Vistas and The Core Collaborative may support their instructional goals.

Media Contact:

Peter Cooper

VP of Sales and Marketing

Educational Vistas, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Educational Vistas Inc.