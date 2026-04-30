Educational Vistas Announces Partnership with ROBOTIX Hands-on Learning to Expand STEM and Digital Literacy Opportunities for Schools

SCHENECTADY, N.Y., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Educational Vistas, Inc., a leader in K–12 assessment, analytics, and curriculum solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership with ROBOTIX Hands-on Learning, a provider of innovative robotics technology and digital literacy programming. This collaboration brings together hands-on robotics, standards-aligned curriculum, and targeted professional development to help school districts strengthen STEM and digital literacy instruction across all grade levels.

Through this partnership, districts will gain access to ROBOTIX Hands-on Learning's engaging robotics solutions alongside a comprehensive digital literacy curriculum and embedded professional development for educators. Combined with Educational Vistas' deep expertise in curriculum design and implementation, schools may deploy cohesive, ready-to-use programs that support both immediate classroom instruction and long-term student success.

Unlike standalone robotics offerings, this partnership delivers a fully integrated approach. Educational Vistas has aligned digital literacy standards and developed structured curriculum pathways that enable districts to move seamlessly from planning to execution. The result is faster adoption, reduced implementation burden, and greater instructional impact—empowering educators to deliver meaningful, real-world STEM learning experiences with confidence.

Scott B. Crowder, CEO of Educational Vistas, stated: "Our partnership with ROBOTIX Hands-on Learning reflects a shared commitment to preparing students for a rapidly evolving, technology-driven world. By combining cutting-edge robotics with standards-aligned curriculum and high-quality professional development, we are delivering a comprehensive solution that enables districts to strengthen instruction and create impactful learning opportunities for every student."

Ricard Huguet, CEO of ROBOTIX Hands-on Learning, added: "We believe education must give every student the confidence, creativity, and problem-solving skills they need to become future-ready citizens in a digital world. This partnership allows us to bring that vision to more classrooms, with the structure and support schools need to make it truly impactful."

Districts interested in advancing their STEM initiatives and digital literacy programs may connect with Educational Vistas to schedule a personalized demonstration and explore implementation options tailored to their goals.

Media Contact:

Peter Cooper

VP of Sales and Marketing

Educational Vistas, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Educational Vistas Inc.