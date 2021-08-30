Education.com Debuts Middle School Math and English Language Arts Resources

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Education.com, the leading online education destination serving more than 33 million teachers, parents and homeschoolers, announced the release of its first math and English language arts (ELA) resources for students in grades 6-8. The addition of new printable worksheets, interactive games and lesson plans meets the growing demand for tools that help learners develop higher-level skills and succeed throughout middle school.

Hundreds of new math and English language arts resources help 6-8th grade students master essential skills.

Built by educators, the Common Core-aligned resources encourage students to dive into new topics and cultivate a more advanced skillset. Parents and teachers can tap into various activities—from captivating printables to interactive games—to mix up educational opportunities and make learning fun for students. The materials support student growth across all of the major topic areas for middle school math and ELA.

"Middle school students need diverse educational activities that reinforce classroom instruction while presenting new opportunities to grow," said Kate Mattison, Vice President of Curriculum at IXL Learning, Education.com's parent company. "Parents and teachers of middle schoolers now have an exciting new way to provide meaningful support, help students tackle more challenging skills and foster a lasting love for learning."

Education.com will continue to develop math and ELA content for middle school, and will introduce science and social studies resources for grades 6-8 later this school year.

The perfect library for learning

Parents, teachers and students can access the new middle school resources through Education.com's Learning Library. The library contains 35,000 standards-aligned activities covering math, science, social studies, reading and more for preK-8 learners. A combination of digital and printable content—from science projects to song videos, workbooks and more—helps students develop key skills and master concepts at their own pace. In addition, teachers and parents can access handy Weekly Boost materials for tips and educational resources that support children throughout the school year.

About Education.com

Over 33 million parents and teachers worldwide have joined Education.com since the early learning platform launched in 2006. Education.com's curriculum is comprehensive, covering core skills across math, reading, writing, and more. Designed with flexibility, it can be tailored to meet the interests and needs of diverse learners and can be accessed across a variety of digital platforms. Parents and teachers can follow Education.com's guidance step-by-step, curate their own curriculum, or dive deeply into specific areas with more than 35,000 interactive games, worksheets, hands-on activities, and lessons. Education.com joined the IXL Learning family of brands in 2019.

