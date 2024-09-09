Dictionary.com Unveils Summer Word Drop: New and Revised Terms Added to the World's Leading Digital Dictionary

This latest update brings a wide range of entries from various fields, including the environment ( ambient temperature , cooling center , gross zero ), pop culture and slang ( hot rodent man , dopamine dressing , jol , dudebro , babygirl , whale eye ), health and wellness ( chemo brain , premenstrual dysphoric disorder , cultivated meat ), technology ( common gateway interface , computer-generated images ), chiefly British vernacular ( dodgy box , belt and braces , climbdown ), and more.

While this update includes words that are new to the dictionary altogether, several entries have newly revised definitions, including hot money and rewild . In a companion blog post, Dictionary.com also introduced a new sense to brat , reflecting its rise in online communities and pop culture as a term embraced by those who defy norms and express themselves boldly.

"Language is a lot like people—always growing, changing and even picking up some delightful quirks along the way," said Steve Johnson, Curriculum Design Manager of the Dictionary Media Group at IXL Learning. "By adding new and revised terms, we're ensuring our dictionary keeps pace with these changes to capture the spirit of our times and set the stage for tomorrow's conversations."

Dictionary.com's expert lexicographers continuously research, document and define the words at the tip of every trend and tongue. Their work ensures that Dictionary.com is the most comprehensive resource for our evolving language. Some of this summer's key themes and words burst onto the scene or have been steadily gaining traction over the past several months, including:

Warm Weather Words

This summer has brought rising temperatures and introduced new vocabulary that reflects our discussions about the environment and weather patterns. For instance, the terms " gross zero ", " net zero " and " zero carbon " all denote various strategies and levels of ambition in addressing carbon emissions. Other words related to warm weather include:

cooling center (noun) : an air-conditioned or otherwise cooled facility, such as a school, library or mall, that is open to the public during a period of hot weather in order to provide relief from the heat





: an air-conditioned or otherwise cooled facility, such as a school, library or mall, that is open to the public during a period of hot weather in order to provide relief from the heat ambient temperature (noun) : the temperature of the air at a given time and in a particular place or circumstance

Hot Boy Summer

While 2022's word of the year was "woman", this year's language landscape showcases an intriguing trend: a playful reimagining of how we describe men. In internet culture, traditionally feminine terms like "babygirl" are being playfully applied to men, while phrases like "dudebro" and the humorous "hot rodent man" blend masculinity with a knowing wink.

hot rodent man (slang, noun) : a quirky, unconventionally handsome man (often a celebrity), likened to a physically attractive cartoon rat or mouse, and praised for traits such as intelligence and sensitivity





: a quirky, unconventionally handsome man (often a celebrity), likened to a physically attractive cartoon rat or mouse, and praised for traits such as intelligence and sensitivity dudebro (slang, noun) : a young male who is perceived as obnoxiously entitled and narrow-minded





: a young male who is perceived as obnoxiously entitled and narrow-minded babygirl (slang, noun) : an attractive male, often a celebrity, who is admired for being cute, sensitive, vulnerable or stylish

New Medical Terminology

The brain is a complex organ, and the recent addition of medical terms highlights how we discuss hot topics such as mental health and brain injuries. These additions emphasize the importance of language in discussing complex medical conditions, as advancements in research and technology continue to expand our understanding of the human brain.

chemo brain (noun) : a common side effect of some cancer treatments that is characterized by cognitive impairments, such as memory and recall difficulties, confusion, difficulty concentrating or loss of mental alertness





: a common side effect of some cancer treatments that is characterized by cognitive impairments, such as memory and recall difficulties, confusion, difficulty concentrating or loss of mental alertness traumatic brain injury (noun) : damage to the brain from a source outside the body, such as an object that strikes the head violently or penetrates the skull, which causes symptoms ranging from headache and dizziness to permanent physical or mental disability





: damage to the brain from a source outside the body, such as an object that strikes the head violently or penetrates the skull, which causes symptoms ranging from headache and dizziness to permanent physical or mental disability premenstrual dysphoric disorder (noun) : a form of premenstrual syndrome in which symptoms are so severe as to be disabling and require treatment

Explore these and other new additions on Dictionary.com and stay tuned for the next word drop this winter!

About Dictionary.com

Words define every aspect of our lives, from our ideas to our identities. Dictionary.com aspires to empower people to express themselves, make connections, and find opportunities through the power and joy of language. With 96 million visitors each month, Dictionary.com is the premier destination to learn, discover, and have fun with the limitless world of words and meanings. The brand helps you make sense of the ever-evolving English language so you can put your ideas into words—and your words into action.

Press Contact

Eric Bates

IXL Learning

[email protected]

SOURCE IXL Learning