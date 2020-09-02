EducationDynamics Acquires Assets of QuinStreet's Higher Education Vertical

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EducationDynamics, a leader in higher education marketing and enrollment management services, announces the acquisition of the assets of QuinStreet's higher education vertical.

EducationDynamics has acquired the assets of QuinStreet's higher education vertical, which includes its industry leading network of digital publishers, and its deep portfolio of higher education related URLs.

EducationDynamics' CEO, Bruce Douglas, notes that, "EducationDynamics' deep array of products and services, delivered through its best in class inquiry generation division and its outstanding agency of record marketing and enrollment management practice, has clearly established the company as a leader in the adult focused higher education industry. The incremental scale brought to EducationDynamics through this new deal strengthens our innovative and multi-faceted approach to identifying and qualifying prospective new students, enabling the company to immediately become an even more valuable partner to the many higher education institutions the company serves."

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the industry leader in helping colleges and universities achieve their enrollment goals through the company's unique ability to find the highest quality adult student prospects. As the trusted partner to more than 900 higher educational institutions, EducationDynamics has earned a reputation for providing the resources and expertise required to meet a wide range of industry challenges, delivering inquiry generation and agency of record marketing (e.g. paid digital, organic search, awareness), enrollment management, retention, and technology solutions to universities across the country. For more information, visit: educationdynamics.com

Please direct inquiries to:

Eric McGee

Director of Marketing & Communications

Phone: 561-912-1858

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE EducationDynamics

Related Links

www.educationdynamics.com

