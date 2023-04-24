EducationDynamics Announces 2023 Minority First Generation Scholarship

LENEXA, Kan., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EducationDynamics is committed to expanding opportunity through education to all, regardless of ethnicity or socio-economic status. As part of this commitment, the company has announced its 2023 Minority First Generation Scholarship. This is the third year that EducationDynamics will award a $10,000 scholarship to one minority student pursuing their academic dreams.

Last year, the EducationDynamics 2022 Minority First Generation Scholarship was awarded to Arianna Luevanos, a current student attending Western Washington University. After reading through hundreds of inspiring essays outlining the unique challenges first-generation college students face, Arianna's essay stood out for its impactful storytelling and resilience.

Arianna provides two great tips for applying for scholarships: "Take your hardships and write it in a way to make it beautiful, be creative!" Additionally, she advises not letting scholarship applications intimidate you - there's nothing wrong with trying your best!

"We are proud to provide the opportunity for first-generation students to reach their educational dreams. Through our scholarship program, we are delighted to acknowledge their accomplishments and to hear the inspiring stories of their experiences as they pursue their higher education goals," says Bruce Douglas, CEO of EducationDynamics, "We applaud Arianna (and everyone else) for taking advantage of this opportunity - we know that dreams are coming true right now with the help of this incredible scholarship program."

The Minority First Generation Scholarship is free to enter and is open to all minority applicants who are the first in their families to go to college, are at least 17 years of age, and are pursuing an associate's or bachelor's degree at an accredited post-secondary institution of higher learning or are pursuing a certificate program. To be considered for the scholarship opportunity, entrants must submit an essay of 500 words or less, describing the unique challenges they have overcome as a first-generation college student.

The deadline to submit an application for this scholarship is July 30th, 2023, and a winner will be selected on or about September 15th, 2023.

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the transformative marketing and enrollment management partner that helps schools meet the challenges and opportunities of serving today's student. With over 30 years of helping schools serve non-traditional students, EducationDynamics is the leading provider of unbundled marketing and enrollment management services focused on adult-focused and online programs. EducationDynamics helps colleges and universities achieve a shared mission of expanding opportunity through education by helping schools better understand, engage, and serve students in a rapidly changing higher education environment. For more information, please visit EducationDynamics.com .

