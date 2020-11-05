EducationDynamics Announces New Minority First Generation Scholarship Contest

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EducationDynamics, the industry leader in helping colleges and universities find and retain new adult and non-traditional students, has announced the sponsorship of a new scholarship aimed at helping minority first generation students achieve their academic goals. Through the Minority First Generation Scholarship Contest, one student will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship based on their submission of a written essay about a unique challenge they are facing as a current or prospective college student.

The company's CEO, Bruce Douglas, noted, "At EducationDynamics, we believe that higher education has a valuable impact on an individual's life, specifically first-generation students. We're thrilled to help enable first-generation students accomplish their educational goals and share with us some of the unique experiences they've faced during their journey as students."

The scholarship is free to enter and is open to all minority applicants who are the first in their families to go to college, are at least 17 years of age, and are pursuing an associate's or bachelor's degree at an accredited post-secondary institution of higher learning, or are pursuing a certificate program.

The deadline to submit an application for this scholarship is June 30th, 2021, and a winner will be selected on or about August 15th, 2021.

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the industry leader in helping colleges and universities achieve their enrollment goals through the company's unique ability to find the highest quality adult student prospects. As the trusted partner to more than 900 higher educational institutions, EducationDynamics has earned a reputation for providing the resources and expertise required to meet a wide range of industry challenges, delivering inquiry generation and agency of record marketing (e.g. paid digital, organic search, awareness), enrollment management, retention, and technology solutions to universities across the country. For more information, visit: educationdynamics.com

