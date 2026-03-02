EducationDynamics to Higher Ed: The Old Growth Formula Is Dead -- and AI Is Already Making Decisions for Your Students

LENEXA, Kan., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At its annual InsightsEDU conference, EducationDynamics delivered a message that may unsettle many institutional leaders: artificial intelligence is no longer a future disruption in higher education — it is already mediating student choice.

And most institutions are structurally unprepared.

In front of hundreds of college and university executives, EducationDynamics released its 2026 Modern Learner Report and formally launched the EDDY Intelligence Platform, an enterprise AI system designed to replace what the company argues is an outdated enrollment operating model.

According to the national research:

51% of students now use AI tools in their school search

60% of graduate students rely on AI to evaluate programs

28% continue researching other institutions even after enrolling

Students increasingly re-evaluate decisions up to — and beyond — the first day of class

"The linear funnel was built for a world where institutions controlled information," said Brent Ramdin, CEO of EducationDynamics. "Today, AI synthesizes brand reputation, price, outcomes and reviews instantly. Students are operating in an orbit of continuous evaluation."

From Optimization to Infrastructure

The report argues that higher education is misdiagnosing the problem. Most institutions continue investing in marginal funnel optimization — new CRM workflows, incremental digital campaigns and minor discounting adjustments while ignoring the structural transformation AI has introduced.

EducationDynamics' response is the EDDY Intelligence Platform. Built on one of the largest proprietary first-party datasets in higher education, the platform integrates predictive modeling, automated AI engagement agents and institution-specific AI systems into a unified system.

Core capabilities include:

AI Readiness Assessments to identify operational inefficiencies and automation gaps

to identify operational inefficiencies and automation gaps Predictive Enrollment Modeling to simulate pricing, modality and program shifts

to simulate pricing, modality and program shifts AI Engagement Agents that converse with prospects and applicants in real time

that converse with prospects and applicants in real time Custom AI Systems aligned to growth, reputation management and student success

"The conversation can't just be about lead volume anymore," said Greg Clayton, President of Enrollment Management Services. "The question is whether your institution has the data architecture and intelligence layer to compete in an AI-mediated decision economy."

