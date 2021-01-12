Edupoint Honors First-Ever Synergy Achievement Award Recipients in Online Event

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edupoint® Educational Systems, creator of the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform for student information and learning management, awarded technology grants to six client districts as part of the inaugural Synergy Achievement Awards in November. The recipients were selected based on the impact of their nominated initiatives and announced at the company's Virtual Week event in November.

The awards program attracted nominations from Edupoint partner districts of all sizes across the country. Districts were invited to submit any number of nominations in three categories: Process Improvement, Student Outcomes, and Communication & Collaboration.

District nominations spanned a wide range of achievements, with several related to pandemic response. One rural district was able to quickly transition to asynchronous distance learning for alternative education students in order to prevent an anticipated 80% loss of enrollment during a stay-at-home order. Another district created a flexible IEP for students in remote or hybrid learning environments.

"Our partner districts are out there doing great things every day, and this year's Synergy Achievement Awards have given us a bigger window into their successes," said Rob Wilson, President and Chief Innovation Officer at Edupoint. "It's been inspiring to see districts skillfully leveraging Synergy tools to adapt to the unusual and challenging conditions we have all been facing this year. We are thrilled to be continuing the awards program on an annual basis."

The districts selected to receive technology grants were Kingman Unified School District #20 (AZ), Empower College Prep (AZ), Charles County Public Schools (MD), Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District (AK), Clark-Pleasant Community Schools Corporation (IN), and Chesapeake Public Schools (VA). The grants ranged from $2,500 to $5,000.Chesapeake designed a flexible IEP to address service delivery during the pandemic. Not only were they able to use this new functionality during the current pandemic, they envision being able to use this new data capture in other circumstances as well.

About Edupoint

For over 35 years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way educators already work, with seamlessly integrated student information management, learning management, MTSS, assessment, special education management, and analytics. Synergy is unique among K-12 student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give all stakeholders access to the tools they need when and where they need them. Thousands of schools choose Synergy to support 5 million students in 22 states. Learn more at: https://www.edupoint.com/.

*IMAGE: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0111s2p-edupoint-SAA-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Edupoint Educational Systems

Related Links

https://www.edupoint.com/

