Edupoint Honors Northshore School District (WA) as the Company's 9th Annual 'Partner for Life'

Company celebrates district's embrace of technology in service to students and families

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edupoint® Educational Systems, creator of the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform for K-12 student information and learning management, today announced that Northshore School District (NSD) has been selected as the recipient of the company's ninth annual Partner for Life Award. Edupoint Founder Bob Weathers, alongside Edupoint President Rob Wilson, presented the award to Allen Miedema, Executive Director of Technology at Northshore, on November 7 at the 2024 Synergy Connect Users Conference in Anaheim, California.

Northshore has used Synergy since 2014, when it signed on as the second Synergy partner in Washington state. The district serves 22,000 students across four comprehensive high schools, three choice schools, six middle schools, an early childhood center, and twenty elementary schools serving the cities of Bothell, Kenmore, and Woodinville in Washington State. With a culture of technology and inclusion, Northshore strives to ensure that it meets the unique needs of every student. Technology plays a major role in the background, providing hidden supports that assist teachers and staff in helping students maximize their potential.

"We don't want to see technology as a side project or something you tack onto things," Miedema said. "It is core to what we do. We have a strategic plan that we've put a lot of energy into that really talks about what is it that the district is going to do to help every kid, every family, be successful in their education."

"It's been such a pleasure working with Allen and the whole team at Northshore over the past ten years," said Rob Wilson, President and Chief Innovation Officer at Edupoint. "They truly understand the power of technology to invigorate the education process and positively impact student learning. I believe this synergy between our organizations drives both Edupoint and Northshore to be better than either of us would be alone. I am thrilled to recognize Northshore as this year's Partner for Life Award recipient."

Edupoint has awarded $10,000 to Northshore School District for use as a student scholarship.

About Edupoint Educational Systems:

For over 35 years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way educators already work, with seamlessly integrated student information management, learning management, MTSS, assessment, special education management, and analytics. Synergy is unique among K-12 student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give all stakeholders access to the tools they need when and where they need them. More than 5.5 million students use Synergy in 22 states. https://www.edupoint.com/.

MULTIMEDIA:

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-1211-s2p-edupointpfl-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Edupoint Partner for Life Award Seal.

This release was issued through Send2Press® on behalf of the news source. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.send2press.com/.

SOURCE Edupoint Educational Systems