Edupoint Selects Wyoming Public Schools (Michigan) for 8th Annual Partner for Life Award

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edupoint® Educational Systems, creator of the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform for K-12 student information and learning management, today announced that Wyoming Public Schools (WPS) has been selected as the recipient of the company's eighth annual Partner for Life Award. Edupoint Founder and CEO Bob Weathers presented the award to Deb Sellers, Data/Training Specialist for WPS, on November 2 at the 2023 Synergy Connect Users Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Located near Grand Rapids, Michigan, Wyoming Public Schools began using Synergy in 2011 to support the district's 4,000 students and staff across nine buildings. Over the years, Wyoming's use of Synergy has evolved to include hosting and mentoring to four neighboring school districts, supporting a combined population of more than 12,000 students.

WPS and the districts it supports elected to adopt Synergy as their common student information system in order to better collaborate across districts as well as with Edupoint. The Wyoming technology department takes a leading role in supporting all aspects of that collaboration, coordinating the rollout of new releases, recruiting users to pilot new features, taking feedback from end users, and communicating those feedback points to Edupoint.

"My passion is making everyone's lives a little easier," said Sellers. "You really have to listen to what people's needs are and how to help them. The more success our teachers have with the technology that we provide for them, the more successful our students will be."

"Over the years, the Edupoint team has had the pleasure of seeing Wyoming Public Schools leverage the Synergy platform's functionality, and in particular its customization and automation capabilities, to maximize what the district can do despite the small size of its technology team," said Bob Weathers, Founder and CEO at Edupoint. "The Wyoming team consistently approach new product features and solutions with enthusiasm and a mindset for innovation, and have been outstanding partners to Edupoint for more than a decade. I am delighted to recognize Wyoming as this year's Partner for Life Award recipient."

Edupoint has awarded $10,000 to Wyoming Public Schools to be granted as a student scholarship.

