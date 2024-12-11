Edward Jones Hosts Compliance Symposium, Empowering Associates to "Lead with Courage"

Chief Compliance Officer Jennifer Grego shares perspectives on the firm's culture of compliance

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Edward Jones continues its long-standing commitment to compliance excellence by hosting its semiannual Compliance Symposium, now in its 25th year. For the first time, Edward Jones has expanded the event to be open to all of the firm's 54,000 associates, reinforcing its culture of compliance and ethical decision-making.

This year's symposium theme, "Lead with Courage," focuses on aligning current work with Edward Jones' strategic goals, encouraging associates at all levels to lead effectively, make thoughtful decisions and remain adaptable in an evolving regulatory landscape.

Speaking at the Compliance Symposium is Jennifer Grego, Edward Jones' recently appointed Chief Compliance Officer. Grego joins the firm from Morgan Stanley, where she served as Chief Compliance Officer and Head of Operational Risk for Wealth Management. Recognized for her leadership in promoting a place of belonging, Grego brings experience and knowledge in retail operations and regulatory compliance working as an enforcement attorney with FINRA and active involvement with the Securities Industry Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) Executive Committee.

"During my first few months here, I've been inspired by Edward Jones' commitment to integrity and transparency. I've witnessed the firm's commitment to protecting retail investors, in particular seniors, against fraud and abuse", says Grego. "I'm excited to work across the firm to further strengthen our processes, foster a culture of accountability, and safeguard the trust our clients and associates place in us."

The Edward Jones Compliance Symposium is a key component of the firm's governance and ethics program. This year's agenda features lectures and panel discussions led by prominent speakers, including Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington and outside speakers: Justin Ross (Chief Compliance Officer at Sysco), Anne Flannery (Partner at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP), Don Langevoort and Hillary Sale (Professors at Georgetown Law Center), and John Walsh (Partner at Eversheds Sutherland). The Compliance Symposium concludes with a discussion led by the firm's Enterprise Leadership Team on compliance and ethics as part of Edward Jones' transformational journey.

Earlier this year, Edward Jones introduced its Code of Ethical Conduct, which is aligned to the firm's core values and emphasizes the ethical standards that guide behaviors and decision-making across the firm. The code applies to all 54,000 associates including, financial advisors, client support team professionals and home office associates in the United States and Canada and summarizes information on the firm's key policies and reporting channels for raising concerns.

