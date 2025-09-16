Elevated Wealth Management: Edward Jones Expands Services for High Net Worth Clients

Firm plans to open Edward Jones Generations® hub spaces, introduce advanced training and support for financial advisors, and expand its product shelf to serve more clients more completely

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward Jones continues to make ongoing investments to enhance its high net worth client experience. These include opening four new physical locations to serve high net worth clients exclusively and increasing financial advisor support through new training programs. Additionally, Edward Jones is expanding its product offerings to help these clients diversify their portfolios and optimize their taxes. Many of these enhancements are in support of Edward Jones Generations®, the firm's first private client service, which officially launched in May for high net worth clients.

Generations hubs planned in four markets

Thoughtfully designed for high net worth clients, Edward Jones' new Generations hubs provide a warm and inviting space that captures the essence of the firm's 103-year legacy, with the modern sophistication and personalization of Edward Jones Generations. The first location in Scottsdale, AZ, opened in August. An additional hub is anticipated to open in St. Louis, MO, this fall, followed by locations in West Palm Beach, FL, in October, and Dallas, TX, in early 2026.

"Generations hubs are a place where clients and their families can enjoy a high level of personalized services and deep connections with their financial advisors and Generations team. Hubs exclusively cater to high net worth clients, providing an elevated meeting space and experience tailored to their unique needs and aspirations," said Tom Lewandowski, Principal and Head of the High Net Worth Segment at Edward Jones. "The hubs are a comfortable, inviting space for clients to gather to discuss long-term planning goals, share stories and celebrate milestones."

New advanced training and support for financial advisors seeking to serve more high net worth clients

As Edward Jones moves to serve more high net worth clients, it's also offering increased practice management support for financial advisors. Edward Jones will soon launch a hands-on program designed to help selected advisors manage and grow their practices, while also increasing their acumen in advanced planning and complex investment products. The program will offer participants opportunities to learn from external resources, coaching, and in-person experiences.

"Edward Jones strives to be the premier place to start, grow, optimize and pass on a practice. We are committed to providing our financial advisors with choice and flexibility in how they build and manage their practices, and the resources and support to be successful," said Lewandowski.

New product offerings for high net worth clients

Edward Jones is also making investments in additional products aimed at helping eligible high net worth clients diversify their portfolios and optimize their taxes. These include:

Exchange funds, which can facilitate tax-efficient diversification for investors with significant wealth in concentrated positions

Automated managed transitions in the Edward Jones Advisory Solutions® Unified Managed Account (UMA) program to support multi-year migration to more optimal portfolios in a systematic, tax-smart manner

Expansion of alternative investments, including more managers and strategies in private markets

Increased number of separately managed accounts (SMAs) offered through the Edward Jones Advisory Solutions® UMA Models advisory program, including the introduction of a proprietary Equity Income SMA

A private Donor Advised Fund (DAF) designed for significant philanthropic contributions, giving donors greater flexibility and customization in pricing and investment options

"As a financial planning firm, we are focused on understanding our clients' needs, wants and wishes – including the complex needs of high net worth investors – and offering flexible, customizable investment solutions that align those needs to their financial planning goals," said Russ Tipper, Principal and Head of Products at Edward Jones. "The newest additions to our product shelf reflect client needs and financial advisor demand. Additionally, they further support our commitment to providing sophisticated financial products, solutions and personalized experiences for clients with $5 million or more in investable assets."

For more information, visit https://generations.edwardjones.com .

