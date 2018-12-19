Edward Jones Named One of America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes Magazine for the Second Year in a Row

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial-services firm Edward Jones was recently named one of America's best employers for diversity by Forbes magazine. The firm is the highest-ranking full-service financial-services firm on the list of 500 companies from all industries.

For the second consecutive year, Forbes magazine and research firm Statista surveyed 50,000 employees from a broad range of companies asking about issues related to diversity, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age and disability. The diversity of companies' management teams and boards, and whether a company actively communicates about diversity, also were factored into the ranking. Edward Jones ranked No. 65 overall.

"There are two relationships that form the foundation of our firm and how we work – our relationships with our clients and the relationships we have with one another. At Edward Jones, inclusion is about fostering an environment where our colleagues feel a deep sense of belonging and are able to serve our clients based on their unique needs, backgrounds and preferences," says Managing Partner Penny Pennington. "We're honored to receive this award, and as our firm continues to grow, we're committed to creating an inclusive and diverse workforce that will help us serve more clients in more communities."

Edward Jones was one of the first 150 companies in June 2017 to sign a CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion commitment to create a more diverse and inclusive work environment.

Pennington, who became the firm's sixth managing partner in January, reaffirmed Edward Jones' commitment to the pledge by re-signing it, agreeing to take action to cultivate an environment where diverse experiences and perspectives are welcome and where associates feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion.

"This pledge aligns perfectly with our core values and our commitment to respect and value individuals and their contributions," Pennington said.

About Edward Jones

