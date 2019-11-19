Edward Jones Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces for Parents by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE Magazine

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services firm Edward Jones has been named one of the 2019 Best Workplaces for Parents by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE magazine. The firm ranked No. 5 on the list of 50 companies, up two spots from last year.

To determine the Best Workplaces for Parents list, Great Place to Work® compared parents' and non-parents' responses from among more than 4.6 million employees at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations nationwide. Employees responded anonymously to more than 60 survey questions rating their employers.

"We once again are honored to be recognized for creating a best workplace, where all associates are encouraged to maximize their potential and bring their whole selves to work," said Kristin Johnson, Edward Jones Chief Human Resources Officer. "We're proud to offer programs that make it possible for our associates to blend their work and their lives, while delivering great client experiences and making a difference in the communities they serve."

Best Workplaces stand out for creating great workplaces for all employees, regardless of position or other personal characteristics. Edward Jones' generous 16-week paid parental leave policy continues to highlight its suite of associate benefits.

"The companies featured on the 2019 Best Workplaces for Parents list stand out for their comprehensive approach to employees becoming mothers and fathers," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work.

These companies, Bush said, take a holistic view on supporting new moms and dads by offering benefits such as career coaching.

"Edward Jones associates receive coaching, mentoring and development opportunities to reach their professional goals – and the support systems they need to be successful as working parents," Johnson said.

About The Best Workplaces for Parents List

The Best Workplaces for Parents list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Edward Jones ranked No. 7 on the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work for in 2019 list, the firm's 20th appearance on the list. The firm also was ranked the No. 1 Best Workplace in Financial Services & Insurance and the No. 6 Best Workplace for Millennials by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and through our affiliate in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments offered to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm's 18,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for more than $1.3 trillion in assets. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com . Member SIPC.

