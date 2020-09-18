Edward Jones Named One of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial-services firm Edward Jones was named No. 5 on the 2020 Best Workplaces for Women list by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE magazine.

Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies that best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

The ranking considered feedback representing more than 4.9 million employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

"Edward Jones is proud to be recognized by our associates for creating one of the best workplaces for women. We provide vibrant opportunities and programs that support and develop women as financial advisors and in our home offices as we make a meaningful difference in the lives of our clients, colleagues, their families and our communities," said Kristin Johnson, Edward Jones Chief Human Resources Officer. "We are a place where women can grow their careers and nurture their personal lives as we champion flexible work schedules and work-life integration."

The Best Workplaces for Women stand out for exceling in one of the nation's most competitive marketplaces.

Edward Jones offers many professional development opportunities for women, including the Women's Business Resource Group (BRG), one of 18 BRGs whose purpose is to support a place of belonging, and an ability to contribute fully – bringing associates' authentic selves to work.

The firm continues to invest in programs that support the development of its female financial advisors, including the inclusion and diversity mentoring program, which pairs newer and veteran financial advisors and equips them with tools, mentorship resources and coaching designed to strengthen and advance female career trajectories at the firm.

And women leaders help to mentor the next generation of female advisors, as the firm seeks to recruit and retain purpose-driven leaders.

The firm offers four months of paid parental leave and sick leave and has augmented that with 10 additional COVID-19 days for illness, caring for family members and childcare.

In addition, the firm has taken several steps that many of its female associates have found to be critically important during the COVID-19 crisis as they balance responsibilities at work and at home:

Many associates have the ability to work remotely through at least the end of this year.

Resources to help parents navigate and support virtual learning and homeschooling, including a robust list of educational websites for kids.

At the firm's home offices, BRGs are welcoming speakers and parent experts to provide additional perspective.

Branch teams can continue to leverage virtual tools as they both work from home and balance the needs of their families while supporting their clients.

"Best workplaces like Edward Jones are committed to addressing gender issues and evolving their behaviors and mindsets to narrow the gender gap," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "By creating an inclusive culture, Best Workplaces on this list see an increase in innovation regardless of gender, giving them a competitive advantage to thrive during these uncertain times."

The Best Workplaces for Women is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Edward Jones ranked No. 2 on the Best Workplaces for Millennials and No. 1 on the 2020 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance. The firm ranked No. 7 on the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work for in 2020 list, the firm's 21th year on the list. And in November, Edward Jones ranked No. 5 on 2019 Best Workplaces for Parents.

