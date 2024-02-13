Edward Jones' New Campaign Explores What It Means to Live a "Rich" Life

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services firm Edward Jones launched a new advertising campaign called "Let's find your rich™," which explores what it means to live a rich life supported by financial professionals and financial strategies that help you achieve what is most important to you.

The campaign features lighthearted and meaningful moments of real people, not actors, including a quinceañera or a girl's 15th birthday celebration, a son's first day at college and a grandfather's afternoon singing with his grandchildren.

The campaign was developed by Edward Jones' in-house agency and supported by Accenture Song, part of Accenture. It is based on market insights and a sentiment from Ted Jones, the firm's second managing partner, that being "rich" isn't determined by financial accumulation, but meaningful human connection.

"Our financial advisors get to know clients deeply — their real lives, wants, needs and wishes — and create financial strategies to help achieve those," said Tim Rea, chief experience, brand and marketing officer at Edward Jones.

Principal and head of brand and creative Traci Brown, whose team spearheaded the new campaign, added, "It was important for us to reflect that experience and tell stories that show what a rich life looks like. We hope that this campaign will empower Americans to live rich lives that are uniquely theirs. We want our financial professionals to support them with financial strategies that make them feel confident."

The fully integrated campaign launched on February 12 across TV, digital, audio, and outdoor. To experience the :30 second "Let's find your rich™" ad or for more information, visit edwardjones.com/findyourrich.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's more than 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.9 trillion in client assets under care at the end of December 2023. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 52,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com , and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com . Member SIPC.

SOURCE Edward Jones