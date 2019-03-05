Edward Jones Ranks Highest in Investor Satisfaction, According to J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study(SM)

ST. LOUIS, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial-services firm Edward Jones ranks highest in investor satisfaction with full service brokerage firms, according to the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Full Service Investor Satisfaction StudySM, the firm announced today.

The study measures overall investor satisfaction with 18 full service investment firms based on 8 factors including financial advisor; account information; investment performance; firm interaction; product offerings; commissions and fees; information resources; and problem resolution. The firm scored 853 in overall satisfaction, 18 points over the industry average.

"What a great honor it is to be recognized for what matters most, which is making a difference in the lives our clients," said Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington. "We illustrate the value of the Edward Jones client experience every day and help our clients achieve financially what is most important to them. We can bring something truly special to clients who experience us. This is why we exist."

Edward Jones ranked highest in investor satisfaction by J.D. Power in 2015 (tied), 2012, 2010, 2009, 2007-2005, and in a tie in 2002, when the study began.

The 2019 Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study is based on responses from more than 4,629 investors who primarily invest with one of the 18 firms included in the study. The majority of the study was fielded in December 2018. For more information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices caters to individual investors. The firm's 17,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting Web site is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

