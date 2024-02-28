Edward Jones Recognized for Exceptional Training Program

Named a Training APEX Award winner for 24 consecutive years

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 24th consecutive year, Edward Jones has been recognized as a top training company, having been named to the 2024 Training APEX Awards list by Training magazine. The award recognizes organizations worldwide that have the most successful learning and development programs. Edward Jones ranked No. 17.

"As a firm, we foster a mindset of continuous learning, empowering all associates to embrace and learn from new experiences and new perspectives. We work closely with our associates to create learning and development plans and provide required and optional courses and training," said Suzan McDaniel, Edward Jones Chief Human Resources Officer. "Our training is one way we live our purpose of making a difference in people's lives, allowing associates to unleash their full potential as they help our 8 million clients achieve the things in life they value most."

Edward Jones is intentional about how training programs are built, evaluated and delivered. This includes a test-and-learn method of piloting new programs with feedback built into the pilot. A series of co-labs, open peer group sessions and associate focus groups spotlight obstacles to new program adoption, and necessary changes in content or delivery are made quickly during the pilot process. By co-creating training with representation from home-office subject matter experts and branch team end users, the firm sees high adoption rates early in the rollout.

Innovative training programs at the firm in 2023 included:

  • "Ed" Professional Development Platform – Associates design personal learning paths focused on skills they want to develop, with AI-enabled learning recommendations from thousands of internal and external learning opportunities.
  • Trimester Challenge – Rewards branch office administrators for spending time on their own development versus on a skill-building or a business-building activity.
  • Disbursements Hiring Surge Training – Increases the speed of training for new Service division associates on multiple topics leading up to the high-volume end-of-year season.
  • Client Team Evolution Design – Program that delivers education, consulting, onboarding and year-long support for newly introduced practice models and branch support roles.
  • DEI 365 – Year-long learning opportunities, programs and experiences to foster a growth mindset, cultural awareness and empathy among all associates and leaders.

"The 2024 Training APEX Awards winners are the shining stars in the learning and development industry," notes Training Editor/Publisher Lorri Freifeld. "They light the way for engaging, innovative and continuous learning. We are thrilled to recognize their stellar accomplishments and dedication to helping their employees and organizations grow and succeed."

The Training APEX award evaluation process considers the success of a company's overall training approach. Award criteria include training program and scope, budget, formal and informal training programs, the link to business/business unit goals, and business outcomes resulting from training.

Company rankings for the Training APEX award were announced Feb. 26 at an awards gala during the 2024 Training Conference & Expo in Orlando, Fla.

About Edward Jones
Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's more than 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.9 trillion in client assets under care as of December 2023. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 52,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

Training magazine Training Apex Award 20002024, published JanuaryMarch each year, data as of September of prior year, application fee required for consideration.

